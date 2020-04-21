'I've had an absolute ball' - Sean O'Rourke announces he will retire from RTÉ radio in May

Radio presenter Seán O'Rourke has announced his retirement from RTÉ.

O'Rourke announced today that he is to retire from his role as presenter of RTÉ Radio 1's Today programme in May.

The broadcaster has presented the top 10 rating show since taking over as the new presenter in 2013.

His departure will mark the end of over 25 years as a presenter of daily news and current affairs on RTÉ Radio 1.

The former News at One and The Week in Politics presenter is a multiple winner of the PPI News Journalist of the Year Award, and grew listeners to the flagship morning show to a high of 354,000 listeners each day.

Speaking about his retirement, O'Rourke said: "For nearly seven years now it’s been my great privilege to sit in the best current affairs chair in Irish broadcasting. But nothing is forever. I’m going to be 65 in May. And that’ll be as good a time as any to end the great adventure of Today SOR.

"I’ve had an absolute ball - daily interviews, debates, elections, referendums, a memorable encounter with the Donald in Doonbeg.

"Some great music and song, and the odd bit of hand-to-hand studio combat. All of it with a light dusting of fun, as we promised you at the very start. And all made possible by really talented, hard-working and loyal colleagues, to whom I’ll be forever grateful."

O'Rourke will finish on his show Today with Sean O'Rourke on Friday May 8.

Online Editors