'I've had an absolute ball' - Sean O'Rourke announces he will retire from RTÉ in May

RTE’s Sean O’Rourke has just announced he will retire from the broadcaster on Friday, May 8, having started with the company in the early 1980’s.

The journalist, who turns 65 in May, dropped the bombshell this morning at the end of his popular eponymous show with a prepared statement.

“And now for some personal news. For nearly seven years now, it’s been my great privilege to sit in the best current affairs chair in Irish broadcasting. But nothing is forever.

“I’m going to be 65 in May and that will be as good a moment as any to end the great adventure of Today SOR. I’ve had an absolute blast; daily interviews about the daily stories of the day, debates, elections, referendum and a memorable encounter with Donald Trump in Doonbeg…some great music and song and the odd bit of hand to hand combat in studio; all of it with a light dusting of fun, as we promised you at the very start.

“And all made possible by really hard-working and talented colleagues to whom I will be forever grateful. They really are marvellous public servants.”

He added: “So that’s it. But the show will go on thanks to those wonderful colleagues.”

The broadcaster has presented the top 10 rating show since taking over as the new presenter in 2013.

His departure will mark the end of over 25 years as a presenter of daily news and current affairs on RTÉ Radio 1.

The former News at One and The Week in Politics presenter is a multiple winner of the PPI News Journalist of the Year Award, and grew listeners to the flagship morning show to a high of 354,000 listeners each day.

O'Rourke will finish on his show Today with Sean O'Rourke on Friday May 8.

Ronan Collins, who broadcasts directly after him, then played the Edith Piaf classic ‘Non, je ne regrette rien’ by way of tribute.

He added that texts and emails were already pouring in from RTE Radio 1 listeners in response to Sean’s retirement news.

Speculation will now turn towards his possible replacement with Miriam O'Callaghan one of the favourites to step in, having filled in for him on a regularly basis in recent times.

