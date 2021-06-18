BECOMING a first-time dad has left an “overriding” feeling of joy, says Kodaline drummer Vinny May as he gets ready to celebrate his first Father’s Day this Sunday, with son Vinny Jr and wife Carina Elliott.

“You’d literally do whatever for your child no matter what it is – it’s a feeling that you’ve never had before”, he said.

He describes fatherhood as “unconditional love”, adding: “You just give him a little squeeze and he smiles at you and everything is all right in the world.”

Childhood sweethearts Vinny and Carina have been together 15 years having met when they were teenagers in school.

“We started dating over a summer and it just went from there,” he said.

Originally from Swords in Dublin, Vinny proposed to Carina outside the Rockefeller Centre in New York in 2014, surrounded by friends.

The “traditionalist” said he was nervous about asking Carina’s parents for permission to marry her.

“At that point we had been going out nearly ten years – it felt like it was the right time”, he said.

The couple married in 2017 in a lavish wedding in Lough Rynn Castle, Co Leitrim. “We bought our first house the same year, so we had a lot going on,” he said.

Now with a happy and healthy eight-month-old, the Kodaline member recalled the “amazing” moment he found out Carina was pregnant.

“I remember when Carina had called me and she had done a pregnancy test that morning, I was on my way to the gym and I just remember turning around in the car and speeding back – it was such a buzz. It was brilliant.”

Keeping the secret for the first 12 weeks was “hard” he said, adding: “I told two of my mates over a pint of Guinness – I hadn’t told anybody and I just had to tell somebody.”

He said becoming first-time parents in the middle of a global pandemic was “tough – especially for my wife” as he recalled driving Carina to hospital appointments and waiting in the car because of Covid restrictions.

“It’s those initial scary thoughts that I’ve to pull up outside the door, leave her off and go sit in the car,” said the musician.

Recalling how he missed the 12-week scan, as well as leaving the hospital two hours after Vinny’s birth without his wife and baby, he said: “It was tough to miss out on those things.”

However, he said bringing baby Vinny home in lockdown was “strange but nice at the same time – it was nice we just had a couple of days to ourselves”.

“I’ve got so much time with my son that I wouldn’t have got – I would have missed so much.

“It’s time that I wouldn’t have got back and I’m grateful that I’ve actually been here to help my wife and for so many of Vinny’s firsts.”

The parents are already playing “jazz and blues” for their son.

“Every morning we listen to the Beatles, Fleetwood Mac, or the Foo Fighters,” he said, joking that it gets him out of listening to Peppa Pig.

Heading back on tour in November, Vinny said he can “sympathise a lot more” with his crew members who had babies of their own while on tour, but “we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it”.

