He may have been put off the road for the next six months, but it looks like Conor McGregor has his driving arrangements sorted.

'I’ve found my new driver' - Conor McGregor shares video of son following driving ban

The UFC star appeared in good spirits today as he revealed that he had found a “new driver” - his son Conor Junior.

The Dubliner posted a light-hearted video on his Instagram account of his son (20 months) in a motorised car which he was controlling via remote control.

In the caption, the 30-year-old joked that “I’ve found my new driver” as little Conor got used to life behind the wheel in his toy vehicle.

It came a day after the UFC star was banned from driving for six months and fined €1,000 for speeding.

He apologised in court, saying “I didn’t know I was going that fast.”

McGregor was caught driving at 154kph in a 100kph zone on the N7 in Co Kildare in the incident last year, and failed to pay the fixed penalty fine due to an administrative error, Naas District Court heard.

Putting him off the road, Judge Desmond Zaidan noted he had 12 previous motoring convictions and said McGregor was fortunate he was not charged with careless or dangerous driving.

