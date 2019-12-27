'I've been shouted at on the street and called a paedophile' - young seminarian tells of abuse on way to church

Daraigh Quinn (29), from Lucan, Co Dublin, is one of six young Irish men, ranging in age from 25 to 42, who are training to be priests with the Franciscans in Ireland.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Bro Daraigh, who is in his fourth year of formation and is currently studying in Maynooth, said he had been shouted at and called a paedophile.

"There are occasions when people would shout at you from the car. You could just be walking to the church and someone starts calling out at you. It is not what you want to hear. If they saw a doctor walking down the street, they would accept them; but they don't want to accept a young religious."

He acknowledged some of the anger was understandable because of the abuse scandals in the Church, but added: "It would throw you off wearing the habit."

The young friar, who worked as a labourer in the construction industry after leaving school, and then following the crash worked as a porter in a hotel and in call centres, said his vocation emerged after he spent time in Bangladesh.

He was 20 when he travelled with a friend from the local hurling club in Lucan, who had come to live in Ireland from Bangladesh with his family aged 11.

"We have been friends for years and he invited me over to see his family. It blew my mind. I was a bit spoilt in my life in the western world where everything is handed to you. Seeing these Muslim people praying and doing all these beautiful things in their life and so joyful despite the poverty and their troubles made me question a lot of things. I wanted to understand where God was in my life," he said.

After starting a degree in theology in Maynooth, he joined the Franciscans when he was 24, much to the surprise of his parents, three sisters, friends and ex-girlfriends.

He describes Pope Francis as "a huge inspiration" who is "willing to be a lowly servant, almost in the way St Francis was" and is "able to reach people at the level that they are at".

When he is not studying, he and his fellow trainee Franciscans carry out placements such as working with the homeless at the Capuchin Day Centre in Dublin.

"Seeing the amount of people who come there every day for their dinner or for their breakfast and listening to their stories, that has been one of the best experiences in my life."

He said Christmas was about bringing the joy of the gospel to those who despaired and struggled.

"Christ came as an extremely vulnerable person. Modernity has helped us all forget the vulnerable in our own society - the people who unfortunately don't have a good experience at Christmas. My message for Christmas would be to try to bring hope to people and don't be afraid to smile and say hello to people who are vulnerable."

