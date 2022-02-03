‘I’ve been really living my life over the last number of months’ – says Vicky Phelan ahead of tonight’s Freedom of Limerick ceremony

Vicky Phelan has said it means a “huge amount” to receive the Freedom of Limerick.

The Mayor of the City and County, Cllr Daniel Butler, will present the CervicalCheck campaigner with the award at a ceremony this evening.

Ms Phelan said the symbolism of the gesture means a lot to her.

“It’s the symbolism of it really that means more, there’s very few people who get this type of award and I’m only the fifth woman, so for me that means a huge amount,” she RTÉ's Morning Ireland.

"It's great to highlight that women are well up there with the likes of Paul O'Connell and all the other people who went before me.

"It’s nice to see they are awarding people for civic duties and for standing up and speaking on behalf of other people who don’t have a voice."

The mother-of-two added: “I would never have expected the Freedom of Limerick city because I’m a blow in, I’m not a pure born-and-bred Limerick person, but I’ve spent more of my life in Limerick than I have in Kilkenny now at this stage so it’s definitely home and it’s home for my kids.”

Ms Phelan described the support she has received over the last four years as "phenomenal"’.

Read More

“Everyday something comes in the post, cards, mass bouquets, holy water, and that’s four years on from when I took my court case, it’s phenomenal really,” she said.

“I think it really quadrupled when I went to America. I think that was the moment that I realised that this meant an awful lot to people.

“I think people really thought it was a brave move, but also that it gave other people hope.

"That sometimes I think when you’re told there are no options and you come across someone like me who will resist that and keep going and four years later, I’m still alive I think it gives other people hope.”

“But also, that I talk about the downside too.

"I’m not always positive, I talk about the hard side to living with an illness like this too and I think people appreciate that.

"This is a hard road, I suppose you take the small wins in this situation, when you can get up every day and not be in pain and some people don’t get that.”

“Even to get out for a walk for me is a big thing, because I’ve terrible pain at times in my back so just even to get out for a walk is a win in my book. I think that’s what people appreciate, that I’m giving my story but warts and all.”

Ms Phelan said she is feeling well at the moment and paid tribute to her medical team for their work.

“I’ve been really living my life over the last number of months,” she said.

“I do feel a lot better at the moment, there’s been a lot of adjustments with my medications over the last number of weeks.

"I've a great palliative team and a great oncology team, and they both talk to each other frequently, so they know what everyone is doing."

The Freedom of Limerick ceremony will be streamed live online this evening at 6.30pm.

The honour is reserved for those who have made “exceptional or unique” contribution to the common good or to persons who have made outstanding contributions to the life of Limerick.



