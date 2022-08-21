Ivanna has perfect prescription to win Miss Ireland 2022 title

Ivanna McMahon (27) from Barefield, Ennis, Co Clare who was crowned Miss Ireland 2022, proudly sponsored by TanOrganic at a spectacular Diamond Jubilee Ceremony at The Royal Theatre Castlebar on Saturday evening. Ivanna studied medicine at University College Cork and graduated in 2020. She worked in the GP Scheme at Tralee General Hospital throughout the pandemic and is now taking a well deserved year out. Picture Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use

A junior doctor who worked in a Kerry hospital during the height of the pandemic has been crowned the new Miss Ireland 2022.

Title winner Ivanna McMahon (27) beat competition from 36 other finalists at last night’s 75th Miss Ireland which took place at the Royal Theatre in Castlebar, Co Mayo.

A native of Ennis, Co Clare, she competed as Miss Munster and said she is “truly on cloud nine” to have won the contest over the weekend and will go on to compete at the Miss World this December.

“It was honestly so surreal. I was completely shocked but absolutely delighted and so grateful they chose me. When they called out my name, it was like an out-of-body experience,” she told independent.ie.

She is also an accomplished musician who plays several instruments and entertained attendees at last night’s event by playing the harp and gave a unique rendition of ‘Cosmic Love’ by Florence + the Machine.

When asked what prompted someone training to become a GP to do something so different from her day-to-day life, Dr McMahon said it was for that exact reason she wanted to enter the pageant.

“I had just finished my first year on the GP Scheme, working in University Hospital Kerry, having graduated from UCC in 2020 during the Covid pandemic.

"So I was working throughout that. It was obviously a very busy and hectic time but I was so grateful and delighted that I was able to contribute,” she said.

Read More

“They actually pushed forward our exams so we could come out and start working on the frontline and it was very hectic for everyone who worked during that time. Everyone did absolutely amazing and I was so grateful that I was able to contribute a small bit. Everyone really banded together.”

She also contracted Covid while working in the hospital and tested positive on New Year’s Day but said she was fortunate not to have gotten too sick at the time.

Dr McMahon, who is taking some time off from her medical work, has never modelled before but said she always had a passion for fashion and make-up and the pandemic spurred her into throwing her hat into the ring.

“When I was in college, I would have put my career and studies first but after working for the two years during the pandemic, I felt that I wanted to do something a little different after having such an enjoyable but stressful time,” she said.

“I wanted to do something that put me out of my comfort zone and try something new - I would never have done anything like this before. I think Covid made everyone realise that you shouldn’t have any regrets. I didn’t want to wake up in ten years and regret that I didn’t push myself forward to do something like this. So I'm incredibly delighted to have won it.”

She also paid tribute to her predecessor Pamela Uba, a scientist born in South Africa who made history in 2021 by becoming the first black Miss Ireland as an “amazing role model and inspiration.”

“I have big shoes to fill and will wear the crown with pride,” she said.

This year saw the competition partner with TanOrganic alongside Variety Ireland, an Irish charity which helps vulnerable children and those with special needs, with various fundraisers taking place over the last couple of months.

To date, the Miss Ireland franchise has raised over €350,000 for charities including LauraLynn, Temple Street and Pieta House.