News It's Your Weekend

Saturday 23 December 2017

Happy Christmas - from all at the Sunday Independent

From great gift ideas to delicious recipes, fantastic prizes and unmissable discounts for your shopping -  The Sunday Independent has all you need this Christmas.

This Sunday, December 24th, there’s a chance to win a Lancôme Gift worth €1,000 in the final week of our Cracking Christmas giveaway.

Every week, we’ll have more amazing offers and prizes – all to be revealed, so keep an eye out.

Happy Christmas from everyone at Ireland’s largest newspaper.

Online Editors

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News