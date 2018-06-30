A Parish priest has said that he was "astonished" after a man (50s) drove an ice cream into the doors of a church, causing significant damage.

'It's very upsetting' - shock as man (50s) crashes ice cream van into church before producing fake gun

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident, which happened shortly after 9.30pm on Thursday at St John's Catholic Church in Tralee, Co Kerry.

A significant amount of damage was caused and emergency services were alerted to the incident.

The front door was damaged, but the most significant destruction was to the internal automatic doors, which were completely destroyed.

The van left the scene and fled from the area at speed. Gardaí briefly chased the ice cream van.

A short distance away in the Gallowsfield area of the town, the suspect left the van and took out a fake gun.

He was quickly caught by gardaí and brought to Tralee garda station for questioning.

A Garda spokesman confirmed that a man, aged in his late 50s, was arrested in relation to the incident.

No injuries were reported, and the arrested man later underwent medical treatment.

A source praised gardaí for bringing the incident to a quick end and stressed that there was no threat to gardaí during the incident.

No motive or reason for the bizarre incident is yet known, but the events have caused widespread shock in the parish.

Fr Bernard Healy, curate at St John’s Parish, said that the parishioners were “astonished” at what happened.

“It is very upsetting. Thankfully nobody was injured and the artistic and cultural heritage was not damaged,” he said.

