‘It’s undignifying’- Woman slams site for having to provide medical evidence in order to get accessible gig tickets

A woman who had to show proof of her disability to get accessible tickets to a gig through Ticketmaster said the process was "undignifying”.

Catherine Gallagher (24), from Achill, Co Mayo, said having to give sensitive information to the ticket site about her disability left her feeling “horrified” and like an unvalued patron.

The PHD student has scoliosis and a non-progressive muscular disorder and arthrogryposis, meaning navigating things like stairs is a no-go.

It means when attending a gig, she needs to be in an accessible area.

Those who obtain accessible tickets through Ticketmaster also get a companion pass at no extra cost.

Ms Gallagher applied for the accessible tickets to see ABBA in London and said she has thought about not attending due to having to send a detailed letter about her disability, and believing that this "isnt' right".

"For these particular tickets, I had a three-week window to come back to them and fill in the form,” she said.

“And the form was your name, your order number, and writing, in your own words, pretty much what you have, what impairments you have, and how do they affect you.

"And then it had an option to slot in your files or your images or your documentation with the list of documents that they accept.

"I felt backed into a corner, maybe if I had steadied myself I would’ve said ‘maybe this isn't right, maybe I won’t go ahead with the order, maybe I won't give them my money.”

Documents that Ticketmaster accepts as proof of disability include; disability allowance; a letter from a medical professional; an LTI card (Long Term Illness), carers allowance; letter or report from an aural specialist confirming that hearing loss has been recorded at 70 - 95 dBHL or worse; blind or partially sighted registration certificate from an ophthalmic surgeon; or letter from the NCBI or similar.

They also accept a personal letter from the GP, community nurse or social worker or benefit award letters.

The Achill woman said the letter she sent in order to prove her disability is “incredibly detailed”.

"It's an incredibly detailed letter as it says everything that I have and everything that's likely to happen to me in the future,” she said.

"And even when I got that letter some of it was news to me.

"I sent it off and there was really no dignity in it, there was nothing dignifying about it and there's nothing discreet about it.

"And they're not medically qualified to determine how one condition affects someone.

“It just doesn't make me feel like I'm a valued patron. It makes me feel like they're saying 'oh, right we will let you in so.'”

Ms Gallagher said if proof is needed that a more discreet system should be in place that wouldn’t require people to send in private medical details.

"If we have to provide some proof, maybe we can have a separate, far more discreet pass or card that we would obtain from a disabled persons organisation, like the Irish Wheelchair Association or something like that, that's specifically for socialising and concerts, especially ticketed events.

“And if it's the case that people are wrongfully trying to access disabled tickets, well that isn't my problem, and that is not my fault.”

Asked why this system is in place, a spokesperson for Ticketmaster said: “When event organisers designate seats for fans with accessible requirements, we want to make sure that’s who the tickets go to.”