‘It’s too late for Alan but other children need help now’ – sister in plea as brother receives autism diagnosis at age 27

The sister of a man who only received an autism diagnosis this year after his family sought help for him for years has said children must get the supports that her brother was denied.

Alan O’Hara (27), from Killimor, Co Galway, has Down syndrome and received a diagnosis of autism this year.

His family says he was denied the early intervention speech therapy that he needed as a child.

Families like mine have to spend our whole lives fighting to get the bare minimum, and in Alan’s case he can’t fight for himself

His sister Sarah said: “It’s too late for Alan but the thing is there are children 20 years younger than Alan, seven-year-olds who haven’t got speech therapy and even seven is quite late, and they are being denied it right now like Alan was.

“Things like speech therapy, even above additional supports and care, it’s so, so critical, like early intervention and I cannot stress it enough.

“Families like mine have to spend our whole lives fighting to get the bare minimum for our children and for our siblings and you know in Alan’s case he can’t fight for himself,” she added.

Sarah believes that had Alan received the correct supports when he was younger he would now have a completely different quality to life.

“Growing up he was always described as profound, he would have had profound additional support needs,” she said.

“Just last month he got an autism diagnosis, and 27 years is quite a long time to wait for an autism diagnosis, but I suppose a duel diagnosis of autism with Down syndrome is quite rare.

“Our family always felt that he might have been autistic but we were told by social care workers that for an assessment he wasn’t meeting the criteria for autism, and we accepted this at the time.”

As he really got older he started presenting a lot of symptoms

The family noticed that Alan had progressively become worse with anxiety and behavioural issues during lockdown, so they sought help, although this was a long process due to waiting lists.

“As he really got older he started presenting a lot of symptoms like extreme anxiousness and behavioural issues and we realised then that this has to be autism,” Sarah explained.

“A behavioural psychologist came out to us and my mum was explaining how Alan needs to get the correct supports, and the psychologist explained how they really wanted to help us but that there was a long waiting list.

“We were waiting for maybe a year on that diagnosis since the initial appointment and the assessment did confirm that he was autistic. But when you have so much anxiety like Alan has, it has gotten to a stage now where he is not functioning because a year is such a long time to wait.”

Alan is just one of so many people in this situation and Sarah is pushing for change so that children can get the supports that Alan was denied.

“His whole life has been impacted due to not receiving the right supports, like receiving speech therapy from a young age,” she said.

“Back in the early 2000s, my parents were trying to get Alan speech therapy and it was impossible.”

Although it is too late for Alan to receive early interventional support, he is still awaiting behavioural supports to deal with his anxiety and self-injury issues.

“We have been trying to get a behavioural therapist to come out for maybe four months now, because he has started a lot more self injury, and he is actually tearing his clothes,” said Sarah.

“Only a few days ago we heard that they are coming out next month, but still a few months’ wait is a long time when Alan is like that.”

Alan attends an adult day care centre five days a week and also regularly receives respite care.

However Sarah said many others are not so fortunate.

“I don’t think you understand how invaluable the support needs are and a lot of other families have highlighted how they are not getting it, and it’s just outstanding to me because this Government and the State have had over 20 years to fix the issue,” she said.

A spokesperson from the HSE said: “Everyone working in the HSE, at a national level, and in each of our community healthcare organisations and our children’s disability network teams, is very aware of the importance of children’s disability services and early intervention in the lives of many families all over Ireland.

This Government and the State have had over 20 years to fix the issue

“Our 91 children’s disability teams provide care and therapy for approximately 42,000 children and we know that makes a huge difference to children’s lives.

“It is not acceptable to have to wait an extended time for either an assessment of your child’s needs or therapy that would help your child and your family.​

“We are sorry to those families who have had a poor experience in trying to access services. We are experiencing a high level of staffing vacancies across all community services, including Children’s Disability Network Teams.”