| 9.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘It’s too late for Alan but other children need help now’ – sister in plea as brother receives autism diagnosis at age 27

Sarah O&rsquo;Hara from Galway with her brother Alan. Photo: Ray Ryan Expand
Sarah O'Hara from Galway whose brother suffers from a disability. Photo: Ray Ryan Expand

Close

Sarah O&rsquo;Hara from Galway with her brother Alan. Photo: Ray Ryan

Sarah O’Hara from Galway with her brother Alan. Photo: Ray Ryan

Sarah O'Hara from Galway whose brother suffers from a disability. Photo: Ray Ryan

Sarah O'Hara from Galway whose brother suffers from a disability. Photo: Ray Ryan

/

Sarah O’Hara from Galway with her brother Alan. Photo: Ray Ryan

Aoife Breslin

The sister of a man who only received an autism diagnosis this year after his family sought help for him for years has said children must get the supports that her brother was denied.

Alan O’Hara (27), from Killimor, Co Galway, has Down syndrome and received a diagnosis of autism this year.

Related topics

More On HSE

Most Watched

Privacy