It’s time to seize the day after three lengthy plague-filled years

Time is fleeting and the suspension of normal activity has highlighted the importance of enjoying life and finding joy in the everyday things we took for granted before

Sandra Kavanagh

Time is against us. We park in St Anne’s Square and come out toward Belfast’s St Anne’s Cathedral with its Celtic Cross and its Spire of Hope.

Some years ago in this lovely space Camille O’Sullivan performed Brel’s Ne Me Quitte Pas beautifully in a festival concert. More recently, we were back in its lofty nave listening to Methodist College’s first autumn concert in three plague-stopped years. It was, as the new principal said, “wow”.

