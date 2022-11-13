It’s time to seize the day after three lengthy plague-filled years

Time is against us. We park in St Anne’s Square and come out toward Belfast’s St Anne’s Cathedral with its Celtic Cross and its Spire of Hope.

Some years ago in this lovely space Camille O’Sullivan performed Brel’s Ne Me Quitte Pas beautifully in a festival concert. More recently, we were back in its lofty nave listening to Methodist College’s first autumn concert in three plague-stopped years. It was, as the new principal said, “wow”.

The sight and sound of so many talented young people singing and playing music in such a stellar setting in their home town, after the pandemic had paused public artistic expression and its communal enjoyment for so long, made for an incredibly moving evening.

Later that week, when I order my ‘too-tired-to-even-fry-an-egg’ takeout staple of chicken with ginger and scallion from the Ormeau Road’s much-loved Macau, the owner and I have a happy cry about our children singing in school choirs again, and about seeing each other in places that deserve heels and hats rather than trainers and surgical masks.

The poignancy of seeing our youngest children old enough already to sit where siblings had sat before them adds to our nostalgia.

Now we were back in town, this time on a mission to shop for the first family wedding involving the millennial/Gen Z generation. The time for buying hypoallergenic face paint and cute costumes has given way to more grown up half-term antics: how quickly did that happen? I kept thinking about the lovely song, Who Knows Where the Time Goes?

Memories of corsages to match debutante dresses, and how even the vainest of them had no idea just how gorgeous they were, jostle with this new adventure. How fleeting it all is. How important it is to savour it.

I remembered too how last summer I walked past the church in Dunfanaghy in time to catch a timeless glimpse of a veiled bride and her father in a classic wedding car. It was such a beautiful sight. It brought me back in time in the loveliest way. It also reassured me, as weddings always do, that life goes on.​

The wild geese students are booked on flights home from Maastricht, Edinburgh and Newcastle. A wedding is the happiest of events. Everyone is rallying and ready to dress up, dance and celebrate those who are romantic enough and courageous enough to marry. The empty-nest bedrooms need to be decluttered and made up.

We weave our way through the pretty streets of Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter. This part of town is bustling today. It feels like the whole world is catching up on postponed or longed-for events. We are taking a break from bad news, national and international. We are not alone.

We dash past a ‘beer bike’ and on to a busy Victoria Square, where a raft of amazing retailers help us out with a broken watch strap, a ‘night before the wedding’ smart casual shirt, a shimmering but subtle Chanel foundation and other ‘you have to know when to push the boat out’ essentials. Back to frugality later, when someone has caught the bouquet and the bubble is off the wine.

Our next destination is a favourite of mine, round the corner into Arthur Street and, even better, into the elegance of Upper Arthur Street. Before then we encounter the shouts of an earnest evangelical preacher bravely competing with a Vegas-era Elvis in Cornmarket.

Here too we find those for whom there is no respite from bad news and hard days and nights. Post-Covid, the city has continued to gravitate into the centre. We seem to share the space without noticing each other. Until I hear a small child ask his mother, “does God know about this?” before he is whisked toward Starbucks.

We don’t tarry either. If we juke past the journalists vox-popping about the possibility of an upcoming election, we’ll have time for a dirty burger in Bunsen on our way back to St Anne’s Square.

We flit past Avoca’s Christmas window and across the street to pick up the most beautiful dress: an emerald green velvet floor-length ‘pinch’ dress that makes me feel like a fin de siecle Edith Wharton heroine. I’m in Una Rodden’s shop, where dreams and dresses are made.

As Martin McDonagh’s exquisite film The Banshees of Inisherin reminds us, dreams continue to matter even, and especially, as reality bites.

Or, as my mother once said: take every invitation you get.