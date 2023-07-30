‘It’s time to remember our forgotten soldiers’ – army Chief of Staff tells ceremony in Glasnevin

Many of the National Army soldiers who fought at the foundation of our democracy are forgotten men whose time has come to be remembered, a ceremony to rededicate the National Army Monument in Glasnevin Cemetery has been told.

The ceremony was attended by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste and Defence Minister Micheál Martin, Defence Forces Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Sean Clancy, Lord Mayor Daithi de Roiste, and family members of the soldiers of the National Army who died during the Civil War.

At the unveiling of the monument beside the grave of Michael Collins, and the laying of wreaths, followed by a minute of silence and the raising of the National Flag to full mast, Lieut Gen Clancy said it is appropriate in the spirit of real inclusiveness and ethical remembering, and with a full desire to deal with some of the more uncomfortable aspects of our shared history, that we remember some 810 uniformed members of Óglaigh na hÉireann who gave their lives in the service of the State during that tragic and critical period at the foundation of our democracy.

“For far too long there has been no memorial of any kind, nor any complete listing of the National Army war dead. This year represents perhaps the last real opportunity to rectify that,” he added, saying 180 soldiers of the national Army are buried in Glasnevin, with the remainder buried elsewhere across the island, some in unmarked graves.

“The deaths of these men were devastating not just for their families at the time, but in many cases these casualties on operations, these accidental shootings, and these deaths by suicide, led to intergenerational trauma that still resonates in families today,” he added.

He said one of the triumphs of the Decade of the Centenaries projects has been the work of archivists and historians putting history in the hands of citizens.

"It is crucial that we also acknowledge the hurt, the tragedy, and indeed the atrocities that were perpetrated on those in the Republican tradition during the Civil War who fought for an Ireland they believed in,” said Lieut Gen Clancy.

The average age of the soldiers buried in Glasnevin is early 20s, largely unmarried, and from a working-class background.

One of the wreaths was laid by Ellen Ward, whose great, great, great uncle Christopher Kearns who fought and died in the Civil War at the age of 18, having concealed his age to join the army.

"It’s a great thing to remember. In our family it wasn't really spoken about, it wasn't really acknowledged. Over the past few months we've spoken about it more than ever before. When he went off to join the army he packed his sandwiches in newspaper, said ‘right, I'm off’ and away he went,” she said.

"There are so many stories like that as well. It's not just our family. I think it's so important to remember that and talk about it, and have these discussions regardless of sides. It's really about just remembering their lives and what they did,” she added.

Ms Ward said it was only through research carried out for the Decade of Centenaries that they discovered the circumstances of Christopher’s death in a grenade attack on the army truck in which he was travelling at Ferrycarraig Bridge in Wexford in October 1922.