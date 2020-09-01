'It’s the people who gave their money that are the heroes' - woman who won 'dream' Mayo cottage in raffle

A delighted Michelle Hallahan, winner of the raffled cottage situated near Foxford Co Mayo, as she picks up the keys at the cottage. Photo: Conor McKeown

The winner of a holiday cottage raffled in aid of frontline healthcare workers has described her good luck as “a dream come true”.

Michelle Hallahan, a sustainability advisor at Trinity College Dublin, said she is “overwhelmed with gratitude” to the couple who raffled their country getaway for the benefit of frontline support workers.

Speaking at the cottage, which is nestled at the bottom of the Ox mountains, in Foxford, Co Mayo, Ms Hallahan said she looks forward to remote working.

“I grew up in the countryside so this really is my dream. I’ve had this dream for 20 years to have a cottage in the countryside.

“It means that I will get out of the city and be able to work remotely and I will be able to share this with my family."

Read More

The cottage owners, Joan, a retired Anaesthetist, and Patrick, an international businessman who both survived Covid-19, decided to raffle the cottage in recognition of the sacrifice of non-professional frontline workers -care-assistants, cleaners and hospital porters.

Through the raffle Joan and Patrick managed to raise €968,750 which will be distributed through an educational fund.

Joan, who worked in Irish hospitals throughout her career, believes non-professional hospital staff often don’t receive the thanks they deserve.

“To me it is very heart-warming to see how delighted Michelle is.

“But not only that, it’s wonderful to see all the people who entered and gave their money in the knowledge they had only a minor chance of winning.

“Patrick and I are only the signposts, it’s the people who have given their money who are the heroes.

“I worked in hospital theatres for many years and everybody has a job to do but support staff, cleaners and care workers, did their job without any complaint and always with a smile. They were essential to the team and were never recognised or thanked as they should have been.

“This pandemic was even worse for them. They went in everyday knowing the risk to themselves and to their families, it was courageous.

“One woman told us she wasn’t able to see her very young child for six weeks.

“Another lady said her daughter had started as an orderly in one of the acute hospitals and she said ‘It’s not right that a 20-year-old should have to bring so many bodies to the mortuary'.”

Ms Hallahan also revealed that she has worked as a nurses aid in the past and this was partly why she invested €50 on raffle tickets.

“I was a nurses aid for two summers while on a J1 over in Cape Cod.

“I left college and went to London during a mini-recession so I sent out hundreds of resumes and got no replies.

“So, I ended up working as a nurses aid in Hammersmith Hospital and did that for a year. I got the full experience of doing hard work and really not being acknowledged or recognised for it.

“I’m thrilled the money raised is going to non-medical staff because they don’t get the recognition they deserve. Patrick and Joan are incredibly kind people and it has been a joy to get to know them over the past few days.”

Online Editors