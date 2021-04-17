‘It’s the light at the end of the tunnel’ - Irish pubs in London welcome cautious reopening

Ciaran Smith (in black) and Aaron Wall (blue) are the owners of the London-based cocktail bar Homeboy Bar. Photo: Lateef Photography

Despite raucous scenes of young people seemingly throwing caution to the wind as outdoor pubs re-opened in England this week, Irish publicans in London say they are doing everything in their power to avoid another lockdown.

Media outlets broadcast images of mostly young people celebrating the easing of lockdown restrictions in England on Monday.

Few, if any, were wearing masks, nor were they practising social distancing.

Some were seen later literally dancing in the street.

But Finbar Holian, owner of the Claddagh Ring pub in Hendon, north London, said he and other publicans are taking the easing of restrictions very seriously – and so are their customers.

"The initial reaction (to the broadcast) is that every publican would definitely feel that this is not what should be happening and it’s not an exit out of Covid,” the Athenry native told Indepedent.ie .

But Mr Holian, who has run the Irish pub next to Middlesex University for almost 30 years, said the raucous scenes are the exception rather than the rule.

"Ninety-nine percent of pubs and restaurants are really clued in now. I’ve seen it all week,” he said.

"What I’ve seen is people are a lot more respectful and following the rules than they were when the last lockdown was lifted in July.”

And despite catering to a large clientele of students from the university next door, he said everyone is adhering to the guidelines in which up to six people from different households or two households can sit together at outdoor tables at pubs and restaurants.

He has served between 300 and 350 people a day since the rules were relaxed on Monday and “we haven’t had any incidents all week".

"People get Covid and they know what to do,” he said of the seriousness of the pandemic.

“People understand. They step back and they wait. And when their time is up, they move on.”

Ciaran Smith, who runs the award-winning cocktail bar Homeboy Bar in north London, opened a second venue with business partner Aaron Wall this week to coincide with the easing of restrictions.

But the opening of their 85-seat terrace at Embassy Gardens was cautious, he said.

"The way we’re set up, we still have a metre between tables and all staff have face coverings,” the native of Tallaght, south Dublin, said.

"Consumers here are very mindful of not wanting to go back to lockdown so people are very cautious.

"But it’s been a massive success to date. We had 800 people booked for the terrace and everyone is being very mindful.

"We couldn’t have asked for a better start,” he said.

Cormac Gibney, former assistant manager of family-run Gibney’s of Malahide, said while he has been run off his feet opening Gibney’s of London’s new beer garden this week, it has gone very well.

"Everyone wants to get out and socialise but in a safe environment,” he said.

"Everyone accepted the situation and were just happy to be out.

"For overall morale, it’s the light at the end of the tunnel.”

