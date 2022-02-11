| 1.9°C Dublin

‘It’s the forgotten atrocity, I can’t understand why’ – family call for public inquiry into IRA massacre of eight men

Ruth Forrest attends the memorial service at the site of the Teebane massacre which claimed eight lives, including her brother David Harkness Expand

Ruth Forrest attends the memorial service at the site of the Teebane massacre which claimed eight lives, including her brother David Harkness

Suzanne Breen

A woman whose brother was murdered in the Teebane Massacre has called for a public inquiry into Northern Ireland’s “forgotten atrocity”.

Ruth Forrest said families of the eight men killed were deeply disturbed that nobody had been brought to justice for the IRA bomb 30 years ago.

