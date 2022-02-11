‘It’s the forgotten atrocity, I can’t understand why’ – family call for public inquiry into IRA massacre of eight men

A woman whose brother was murdered in the Teebane Massacre has called for a public inquiry into Northern Ireland’s “forgotten atrocity”.

Ruth Forrest said families of the eight men killed were deeply disturbed that nobody had been brought to justice for the IRA bomb 30 years ago.

“We have many unanswered questions,” she said. “Nobody has ever been convicted in connection with Teebane. No charges have ever been brought.

“We know that out of 18 suspects from the planning of the bomb to its execution, six weren’t even questioned by police. There are many issues we’d like addressed and I believe they merit a public inquiry.

“At the very least, I think we deserve a fresh inquest as the original one, in our view, did not resolve some matters for us. The 2012 HET (Historical Enquiries Team) report left us with more questions than answers.”

Ms Forrest’s brother David Harkness, a 24-year-old joiner, was killed with seven others.

The eight men had left work at Lisanelly Army base in Omagh and were travelling in a Ford Transit van towards Cookstown when a roadside bomb exploded at Teebane crossroads on January 17, 1992.

The company employing them, Karl Construction, was targeted because it carried out work for the security forces.

Three weeks later, the UDA shot dead five men in Sean Graham’s bookies in the Lower Ormeau area of Belfast, alleging it was in retaliation for Teebane. The five Belfast murders were examined in a 344-page Police Ombudsman’s report published on Tuesday.

Ms Forrest said: “I will never forget the Sean Graham’s shooting. It made me sick to the pit of my stomach that anyone would claim it had anything to do with us.

“It wasn’t done in our name. We were in deep trauma at the time. We did not want anyone else to be put in that place. It’s something I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy.

“Neither our family, nor any of the Teebane families, wanted retaliation. I would love the opportunity to meet the Lower Ormeau families and tell them that personally.”

Ms Forrest said she welcomed victims of any atrocity making progress in their campaign for justice and hoped that the Teebane families could also make advances.

“Sometimes I feel like Teebane is the forgotten atrocity,” she said. “I can’t understand why. It was one of the biggest single losses of life in the Troubles.

“Given that there have been no convictions, I am perplexed as to why there isn’t more clamour about it.

“I feel we need to remind everybody that eight men were murdered — that they were eliminated because of the legitimate jobs they did.

“It can be very hurtful when Teebane passes under the radar. It feels to us that our loved ones lives were less valuable than others’, that there is a hierarchy of victims in Northern Ireland.”

Ms Forrest said that unionist politicians were not active enough in pursuing justice issues.

“I look across the political divide, and I see Sinn Fein championing the Bloody Sunday, Ballymurphy and a whole range of other cases,” she said.

“I think unionist politicians have let us down. They’re not out there calling for action on Teebane. Nobody seems to be fighting for us. I’m very disappointed that pressure isn’t being brought to bear in terms of our justice campaign.

“Nobody seems to be doing the right thing by our family and the other Teebane families.”

Ms Forrest said her brother had been working in Australia for two years, but he returned to Northern Ireland because their mother was seriously ill.

“There was no Skype or Zoom in those days. We didn’t think mammy would make it. David wanted to see her so he came back.

“Mammy lived and he didn’t. She always said, ‘God brought David home to die’.

“After mammy recovered, he started saving up money to go back to Australia. It was hard to get work as a joiner.

"He took a job with Karl Construction. He kept that very much to himself but we knew he was working on the Army base in Omagh.”

Seven men, including David, died outright. They were Gary Bleeks (25), Cecil Caldwell (37), Robert Dunseath (25), Richard McConnell (38) and Nigel McKee (22). The van’s driver Oswald Gilchrist (44) died in hospital four days later.

Ms Forrest said her brother was the youngest of six in their family, and the only son.

“We always used to joke that it would be a brave woman who came to take him away from all his sisters.

“Little did we no there would never be the chance of that happening,” Ms Forrest said.

“David was a lovely, decent hard-working country lad. He didn’t have a political bone in his body. We were brought up in a Christian home to love our neighbours and respect everybody. We never thought we had any enemies.

“He was a joiner doing a day’s work —that shouldn’t have put a target on his back.”