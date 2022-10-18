It’s the final whistle for Des Cahill as The Sunday Game heads for a makeover

If a reminder of the place The Sunday Game holds in the GAA public’s consciousness is required, then rewind back to the theme tune controversy of 2004.

That summer, RTÉ opted to replace the show’s signature refrain as part of its attempt to modernise the show. A not unusual decision in TV land, it was a decision taken in good faith that backfired quickly. Paul Byrnes, the programme’s editor at the time, said the broadcaster had been “inundated with requests from the public” to restore the theme tune.

It took some time but RTÉ finally relented. The viewing public had decided that it was James Last’s unmistakable blast of brass in Jagerlatein that signals the start of the Irish summer and the GAA championship. Nothing else would do.

It is that same sense of public ownership that still drives the conversation around the programme, its analysts and hosts. In the last few months, the door has spun quickly through a period of unprecedented change for the show.

Pillars of the Irish Sunday night like Colm O’Rourke, Kevin McStay, Oisin McConville, Micheal Donoghue and Davy Fitzgerald have all traded the TV studio for the bainisteoir bib.

O’Rourke is now the Meath boss and one of the oldest first-time intercounty managers in the GAA. McStay has finally been handed the reins by Mayo while McConville is Wicklow manager. Donoghue is in with the Dublin hurlers while Fitzgerald is back as Waterford boss. Previously, another staple, Joe Brolly, was moved on while Tomás Ó Sé switched his attentions to coaching. Pat Spillane retired after 30 years, his final game coming as Kerry reclaimed Sam Maguire back in July.

And now Des Cahill, the highlights show’s host for the last 15 seasons, is moving on. Everywhere, there are big shoes to fill. In a statement, Cahill explained that a desire to get back to live matches was the main driver behind the decision but in an interview with Independent.ie earlier this year, the outgoing host spoke of the frustration around the show.

The show’s great strength is the sense of ownership many feel towards it. It could also be argued that same idea leaves it trying to walk an impossible line. To some extent, since its inception in 1979, The Sunday Game has been public property.

“I see frustration all around me from the team working on it,” Cahill said in June. “Utter frustration. All of my colleagues are frustrated. Everybody’s trying hard to make it the best programme it can be. The amount of talented people involved, cutting these games – which isn’t an easy job – is huge.

“But regularly now, we’re showing up to 15 games. How do you get 15 games into 106 or 108 minutes? You can’t.

“I used to enjoy making The Sunday Game a hell of a lot more. We miss laughter on the programme, a little spontaneity. I miss it. Because the programme just doesn’t have room to breathe in my opinion.

“But there has to be structure and the more matches you squeeze in, the more structured it has to be.”

For the show’s producers, there is no way to win. There’s either too much or too little hurling. They will be accused of leading with the wrong game or showing bias towards this side or the other.

They will be harangued for both dissecting a disciplinary issue or ignoring one and managers will talk of trial by TV and undue influence over the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee. There will be too little coverage of this game or that competition. And that’s before the female codes, which have a growing footprint, are covered.

Gaelic Games church is broad, there’s no way to keep the entire congregation happy. And speaking on his retirement, Spillane echoed Cahill’s frustrations.

“I reckon The Sunday Game is one of the most scrutinised programmes on RTÉ, fair game for everyone to have a go at it,” Spillane said.

It is in that climate that the show undergoes a fundamental makeover. Joanne Cantwell will continue to host the Sunday Game Live with the new highlights show host to be announced next year. In what is another reminder of the public interest in the role, one bookmaker released odds on who will replace Cahill. Evanne Ní Chuilinn was odds-on followed by Jacqui Hurley and Darragh Maloney.

Change ahead then for the flagship highlights programme. But what is certain is that when it comes to The Sunday Game, everyone has an opinion.