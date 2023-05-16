It’s the end of the long lunch as AI comes looking for thousands of menial jobs

Stuff of science fiction could soon become a sad reality for many white-collar staff

Analysts at Goldman Sachs estimate 300 million jobs could soon be done by robots thanks to the new wave of AI. Photo: Brian A Jackson

Matthew FieldTelegraph.co.uk

In office blocks in cities across Africa, tens of thousands of workers scroll away, checking countless images, reading transcripts and watching videos.