'It's strange having a meal inside a church... but I show respect'

Dinner came warm in a tinfoil container and Rodney ate it sitting alone in a church pew.

December sunlight shone weakly through the stained glass as he sat finishing his meal. He is homeless and his feet were sore. "I've blisters because it's hard walking the streets," he said.

Rodney, aged somewhere in his mid-40s, was one of a few people sitting and eating among the rows of wooden pews in the Church of Saint Mary of the Angels in Dublin's Smithfield.

"It's strange to have a meal in a church. This is a place of peace and quiet and safety, so I show respect," he said.

The Capuchin Day Centre next door in Church Street was providing free meals for hundreds of people every day until the pandemic forced the closure of the dining halls. The charity then began handing out takeaway paper bags with foil containers of hot meals.

Up to 900 people turn up each day at a door at the back of the day centre. Brother Kevin Crowley and his fellow friars in the Capuchin Order made the church available for those seeking a place to eat. The large church allows 20 to 30 people at a time to eat, while maintaining social distancing.

Rodney, who lives in a hostel on the quays, is a regular visitor. He also receives care from doctors and nurses who visit the centre.

"I'd be dead without them. They're a lifesaver," he says of those helping him. "I know I wouldn't have survived on the streets without them. They're doing their utmost even though they are struggling because of Covid-19.

"I'm coming here a long time. I get socks and boxer shorts and toiletries here. I get prescriptions, too, for my seizures and for my nerves to keep me calm.

"I'm walking around on the streets a long, long time and I've got plasters on my feet."

He pulled down one of his socks to reveal a bandage.

"They puts iodine first on a pad then cover it with a white sock. My feet are sore, even now. These runners are hand-me-downs. The likes of me do need the services here."

He spoke of growing up in Dublin in a family of six.

"My mother left us when my little brother was four-and-a-half months. I used to sell wrapping paper on the streets for Christmas as a teenager. I used to collect scrap - copper, brass, lead - and sell it to a scrapyard to keep myself going."

He got addicted to drugs, like other young people he grew up with, and ended up homeless. His life since then has been one of sleeping in tents on waste ground around the city.

Rodney said he eventually managed to get off drugs and tablets and methadone. These days he meets people "in the same situation" for a few cans of beer in the open air as he walks around the city.

He has "an ex-missus" and a daughter and grandchildren he has not seen in nine months.

"Looking at the ads on the telly at Christmas is heartbreaking. The ads with the families... I well up inside, I do," he said.

The manager of the Capuchin Day Centre, Alan Bailey, was having another busy day and he greeted Rodney with a few friendly words.

Mr Bailey told the Sunday Independent the Capuchins had always kept the church open. He said Brother Kevin, although aged 85 and needing to be vigilant about Covid-19, was still very much "running the ship".

Also sitting among the pews was a man in his late 20s, Craig, who was there with his mother.

He said he was on Jobseeker's Allowance and he struggled to pay his rent and other bills.

Betty, in her 70s, said she comes for the company as well as the food. Her adult children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren are all in England.

"When I'm on my own I don't feel like cooking. The isolation is terrible… they told us we could come here," she added.

A carer visits her home for an hour five times a week. Betty has a female friend and they visit each other in the evening.

"I don't talk to my friend about coming here..." she said. "And I don't like people looking down on me. I don't have to defend myself. I get a nice big dinner here. I'm on the old age pension. I have to balance my money."

She added she liked to chat with children who came into the church with their families to eat. Providing food and shelter for people who need it was an ideal use of "God's House".

Looking around the church, she said: "This is a house we live in, too."

