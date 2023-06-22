‘It’s so magical’ – kayaker Deirdre serenaded with ‘Happy Birthday’ as she claims Special Olympics silver

A bustling crowd of Irish and international supporters serenaded Dublin’s Deirdre O’Callaghan with a rendition of Happy Birthday as she coupled her 42nd year with a silver medal at the Special Olympics World Games.

The Special Olympian from Finglas – who claimed her first medal at the Dublin games in 2003 – was a quite the celebrity signing autographs after she landed a podium in the 200m kayaking at Grunau Lake, just outside central Berlin.

Deirdre shot to fame in 2019 during a memorable appearance alongside Colin Farrell on The Late Late Show following the Abu Dhabi games.

The kayaker has nine family members in Germany supporting her, with sister-in-law Michelle O’Callaghan describing the feeling as magical.

We’re so proud of her, she’s just brilliant

“We’re absolutely buzzing,” Michelle said.

“Everyone was singing to her when she was getting her medal, everyone was singing to her on the bank of the river.”

The race was “nerve-wracking”, Michelle explained, as Deirdre was marginally pipped to a gold medal.

Deirdre O'Callaghan serenaded with ‘Happy Birthday’ as she claims Special Olympics silver

“We were just absolutely delighted for her. To get a silver on her birthday is so magical, a double celebration for her today.”

Birthday cake is on the cards with family, Deirdre said, with celebrations over the next few days.

“It was more emotional at the start [of the race], because they choose this heartbeat music and as soon as you hear that I can feel myself getting tense, so I don’t know how the athletes feel,” Michelle said.

Team Ireland's Deirdre O'Callaghan ecstatic after claiming silver. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

“It really gets in on top of you and then it’s pure silence before the race starts, so I was nearly in tears… we’re so proud of her, she’s just brilliant.”

The Special Olympics has given Deirdre a “great outlet” since she got involved over 20 years ago, Michelle added.

Her kayaking colleague Cian Kelleher from Mallow, Co. Cork, also claimed silver.

Meanwhile, in the equestrian, Tipperary’s Declan Foley (16) was in shock when his school principal made a surprise visit out to Berlin this morning to see him perform.

Amidst the hugging, Declan – who attends Scoil Aonghusa in Cashel – told his principal “I think you missed me very much”.

Declan Foley was in shock when his school principal made a surprise visit out to Berlin

"I’ve come all the way to Berlin to see you. But you’re worth it, you’re a superstar. Everybody in school is just all the time, looking at their phones going, ‘how’s Declan doing, how’s Declan doing?’. So proud,” Siobhán Keyes-Ryan said.

Declan’s grandfather, Patrick Cleere, said was also beaming with pride at the 16-year-old representing Ireland.

“I think I’ve been privileged with my good health to be able to be here at 82 years old,” he said.

The Games are moving towards their end this weekend, with Mayo’s own, and CEO of Special Olympics International Mary Davis telling Irish reporters how significant it was to bring the Games to Berlin.

I would love to see the Games come back to Ireland, I really would

“I’m really glad that the Games were in Germany. It was a dream that I always had, because I moved on to become the managing director and president of Special Olympics in Europe Eurasia, and I always felt if we could get Germany to organise a Games, it would really raise the profile in Europe, because Germany is such a powerful and important country.

“So I think it’s been great,” Ms Davis told Irish reporters in Berlin.

“Also, the other thing about Germany is, it tore down its own walls of discrimination and exclusion, and created more unity and more inclusion and that’s what we’re all about.”

As has been the theme of the week, everyone and anyone involved in Special Olympics are urging Ireland to take the Games again.

The next two are expected to take place in Turin in 2025 for the winter equivalent, and Perth, Australia, in 2027.

“I would love to see the Games come back to Ireland, I really would. We had such a great time and I dug out my shirt from 2003 because I thought, well, I’m here for the anniversary, I’m going to wear my green volunteer jacket,” she said.

“But now you look at here in Germany, [the cost] it went from initially, they started with €80m and with inflation and all the things that they had to face, Covid, to overcome to put on the Games, inflation drove the costs up and I think it’s €128m now.

“So that’s a huge amount of money for a small country to put together and to raise. Now the Government here put in an awful lot, I think they gave €70m initially between the federal government and Berlin itself, and then they had to go back to the well again to the government and again, so three times they went back to get additional funds to be able to stage the Games.

“So I think that would be a bit of a challenge for Ireland to raise that money. And then, for the time that you do it, it distracts from the day-to-day programme.”