The Longford community has been left "devastated" following the death of a 32-year-old man in a suspected hit-and-run near Newtownforbes on Friday night.

'It's so hard to come to terms with' - community left 'devastated' after man (32) killed in hit-and-run

The man, named locally as Craig McDermott, was struck by a vehicle while walking on the N4 at Deerpark near Newtownforbes. The vehicle failed to stop and continued in the direction of Newtownforbes.

He was treated at the scene by a paramedic and taken to the Midlands Regional Hospital in Mullingar by ambulance but was pronounced dead in the hospital. A friend of Craig's has described him as one of the "funniest, craziest best friends anyone could have".

"I'm in shock over the really sad news I got this morning when I woke up," they said on Facebook. "He always made me laugh and smile so much and I'm really going to miss him.

"It's just so hard to come to terms with... RIP buddy, til we meet again." Local Fianna Fail councillor Joe Flaherty said everyone in the area was left "devastated" by the news.

"He came from a very well-known local family. I believe his father passed away around 10 years ago and he was very close to his mother," he told Independent.ie. "He was a well-respected and popular lad with a good circle of friends. Everyone is devastated."

Gardai renewed their appeal for witnesses yesterday.

A man in his 20s believed to be the driver of the vehicle has come forward and is assisting gardai with their investigations. Investigators are examining a car that has been recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station 043-3350570 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111. The investigation is ongoing.

