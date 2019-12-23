'It's senseless - six-year-old girl should not be burying her mum'

Her daughter (6) paid her final, loving tribute to her beloved mother, walking alongside her one last time at her funeral.

Festivities were cancelled in Arklow, Co Wicklow, as mourners filled St Mary and Peter's Church and lined the streets outside.

Nadine's mother, Claire, told mourners how her 30-year-old daughter was a woman who "cherished life, creating and recording memories".

She told how Nadine was a devoted and loving mother to her daughter.

The little girl "has her very own guardian angel", Claire said, turning to her granddaughter.

Family members follow the coffin through the streets of Arklow. Photo: Arthur Carron

"Mummy will always love you," she added.

Claire also told how only last week a loved one had a photo album made for Nadine with the words "Loving, lifetime friends" printed on it.

It was to celebrate her 30th birthday in October.

"She loved you all," Claire told the congregation, before breaking down.

Nadine Lott

Nadine died last Tuesday following an incident at her home the previous weekend.

Daniel Murtagh (32), of Melrose Avenue, Clondalkin, Dublin, has been charged with assault causing serious harm.

Parish priest Fr Michael Murtagh said Nadine was "beautiful, intelligent, caring and full of fun".

He told her family and friends that nothing could ease "the pain and suffering in our hearts today".

"What we do know is that it is not supposed to be like this.

"A mother, a father, are not supposed to be burying their daughter. Two sisters and a brother, should not be confronted with the death of one of their own, at such a young age.

"It's senseless. A young six-year-old child should not be burying her young mother."

Fr Murtagh said Nadine had spent her life "doing what she loved most, caring for her little girl".

"Last Thursday night I sat in amazement and laughter as her daughter danced to a pop song, 'Dance Monkey'," he said.

"She did it in her grandparents' home. I sat in amazement as the six-year-old explored the world in which she lives."

He added: "Nadine will live on in her daughter, that will give strength to our lives and to our souls."

Addressing Nadine's friends, he told them to build on her kindness.

"If there's any fitting response to your friend's death, it is your life, a life lived better, a life that makes a difference, a life that's honest and decent, a life that makes music for Nadine."

Irish Independent