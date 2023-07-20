‘It’s scary and hits you straight away’ – Irish woman on searing 42C heat in Greece as no end in sight

Anna Carroll regularly stays with family in Greece, but says this heatwave is unprecendentedTemperatures set to hit 43C in Greece today as wildfires batter parts of the country

Anna Carroll and her boyfriend Seán Ó Conghaile have been contending with temperatures of up to 42C in Greece

An Irish woman holidaying in Greece says soaring temperatures have been a “scary” experience as record heatwaves continue across southern Europe.

Anna Carroll and her boyfriend Seán Ó Conghaile, from Dublin, arrived in the city of Thessaloniki on Saturday to be greeted by stifling temperatures of 42C.

“It hit you straight away,” Ms Carroll said. “Your body hasn’t acclimatised, so it’s like a shock.”

The boiling temperatures have seen tourist sites closed in parts of Greece, evacuations in some places and devastating wildfires.

Fires burned for a third day west of the Greek capital, Athens, and firefighters have raced to keep flames away from coastal refineries.

Fanned by erratic winds, the fires have gutted dozens of homes, forced hundreds of people to flee and blanketed the area in thick smoke.

Another blaze on the Greek island of Rhodes forced the evacuation of three villages to nearby beaches.

Temperatures could climb to 43C today, forecasters said.

While Anna and Seán were planning to be busy while away, but have had to shelve their outdoor activities and stay inside as much as possible.

‘It’s changed our plans… the heat just saps you’

“We’re both quite active people and we had intended doing some walks,” Ms Carroll said. “Even in a regular summer, walking can be intense, but I always like to do something active when I’m on holidays.

“We said that’s out of the question now – there’s no way we can do that. It’s changed our plans in that sense because otherwise we’d have been doing more, but the heat just saps you. I feel like this is such a different approach to other holidays in the past, just trying to be sensible and not overdo it.”

The couple stayed with Ms Carroll’s family in the countryside outside Thessaloniki before heading to Halkidiki, a peninsula that is slightly cooler.

Firefighters in Greece have been battling wildfires this week. Photo: Reuters

“They don’t have any air conditioning in the house or anything, so we knew for the two nights we’d be there that it would be tough,” she said.

She kept cool overnight by placing a damp towel on her chest.

“We didn’t even have a fan,” she added. “I’ve been using a fan back home in Dublin for the last few weeks, so I was saying, ‘This is where we actually need the fan’.”

Weather Explainer : What are weather status warnings

Despite being a Mediterranean country, such blistering temperatures are far from normal in Greece. Locals, despite being used to warm weather, were changing their own travel plans, Ms Carroll said.

“Greece has always been a very hot climate. We’re in July so that’s to be expected,” she said. “But there’s no doubt that it’s a heatwave.

‘The water is so hot. We’re not getting the relief you would on previous holidays’

“I’ve been to Greece many times because I have family here. Of course it’s always hot, but I think it’s different. It’s definitely unprecedented, but we know temperatures are rising and I definitely feel it’s different this time around.”

Temperatures in Halkidiki are lower than Thessaloniki, but spending the day at the beach offers little relief.

“The water is so hot. I don’t even feel we’re getting the relief you would on previous holidays,” Ms Carroll said.

Spain, Italy, Portugal and other parts of Europe have also been hit by brutally high temperatures in recent weeks.

While the heatwave is subsiding somewhat in Spain, residents in Greece have been left surveying the wreckage of their homes after the wildfires.

Aircraft and crews from other countries are heading to join the fight against wildfires in Greece.

One resident surveying the damage to his property said he had lost everything.

"Everything burned, everything. I will throw it all," said Abbram Paroutsidis (65).

It comes as heat in southern Greece is expected to grow worse later this week, approaching 44C.