'It's racist and offensive' - Local newspaper forced to apologise after outrage at 'joke'

The 'joke', which featured in the Tralee Advertiser on Friday, has sparked outrage both in the Kerry town and on social media.

The 60-word piece told the short story of a "black Jewish boy" who questions his father about buying a bike.

The newspaper issued a statement on their Facebook page yesterday, apologising for the 'joke' and said it was not intended to be included in the publication as it was "deemed it to be of an offensive nature".

A spokesperson for the newspaper told Independent.ie this morning that the mistake was "a genuine human error".

"It was genuinely a human error, a genuine mistake," they said.

"There is nothing more to say because it was a genuine human error. The minute it was brought to our attention we sent an apology and we took it down from the internet."

One reader shared an image of the page on Twitter, writing; "How racist is this joke in the @TraleeAdverts magazine. It’s 2018 ffs. Sort it out lads this has no place in society [sic]."

Amnesty International's Executive Director Colm O'Gorman reacted to the social media post, writing; "I’ve never advertised in @TraleeAdverts And after this, I never would. Appalling."

Other readers described the 'joke', which was a reader's contribution, as "racist" and "antisemetic".

One Tralee local said there was "no place in this town, in any publication for 'jokes' like this."

"Tralee is a multicultural town, we all try to live in harmony," they said.

"We have made great strides over the years to work towards integration and inclusion.

"I am very disappointed and disheartened that such a "joke" would appear in your publication. I am delighted to see so many people are appalled by the content. We are bigger than this. The majority of us embrace our diverse community."

Another called for an "editorial overhaul".

"This isn’t just a once off. You need.... someone to acknowledge that your 'sense of humour' is actually quite offensive," they wrote online.

In a statement on their Facebook page, the Tralee Advertiser said they are determined to ensure that their future jokes will "do what a good joke does, which is to make us laugh".

"We regularly receive contributions from the public towards our 'It's only a Joke' page, which is one of the most popular pages in our magazine," they wrote.

"We regret that, in last Friday's edition, we published in error one of our readers contributions.

"This joke was not intended to be included in our magazine as we deemed it to be of an offensive nature.

"We apologise for its inclusion.

"We know that our 'It's Only A Joke' page is read by both young and old and endeavor to ensure that content on this page will continue to do what a good joke does, which is to make us laugh, not to be offensive.

"We will also acknowledge this in next week's issue."

Online Editors