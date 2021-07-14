‘It’s putting students and staff in danger’- some language schools don’t want to return to in-person teaching next Monday 

Some language schools in Ireland don’t want to resume in-person classes from next Monday as they believe it is not safe to do so.

The Government has outlined that in-person classes are allowed to resume for the English language education sector (ELE) from July 19, however, a representative for a number of language schools says that no guidelines have been put in place.

David Russell from Progressive College Network, which represents a number of language schools, says the sector is being opened up too early “with no specific sector guidelines in place”.

"The ELE (English language education) sector wants to reopen classrooms for face-to-face lessons but this can only happen when it is safe and practical to do so,” he said.

“Now is not the time. This is putting the lives of staff and students in danger – many whom are not vaccinated.

Read More

“If some ELE providers reopen classrooms next Monday, market forces will dictate that other ELE providers will be forced to follow suit.

“This will, unfortunately, mean that safety will not be placed at the forefront, which puts students and staff in danger.”

Mr Russell added that as the Digital Covid-19 Certificate is being rolled out, a vaccine passport system for international students should be considered.

“This would allow the sector to prepare for reopening in a safe and planned way,” he said.

The Department of Further and Higher Education told Independent.ie in a statement that “extensive planning has been undertaken by the sectoral stakeholders of the Covid-19 Working Group for the English language education (ELE) sector to prepare for the safe resumption of limited, small group, in-person provision to cater for the needs of this sector’s existing cohort of students.”

It added: “Subject to reopening protocols, in-person activity may begin to resume from 19th July 2021 where it is safe to do so.

"The resumption of this activity is exclusively to cater for the needs of the existing cohort of ELE students currently in the State and providers may opt to remain closed, to provide blended learning or to continue operating wholly online.

"The resumption of in-person activity is subject to there being no deterioration in the public health situation nor changes to public health advice/measures that would impact on this activity.”