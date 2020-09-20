'It's pretty special' - Derry man working as leprechaun mascot for Notre Dame team

Conal Fagan, also known as LepreConal, is the 2020 leprechaun mascot for the football team at Notre Dame University

An Irishman working as a leprechaun mascot for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team in the US has said that being part of the heritage is “pretty special”.

Derry native Conal Fagan, also known as LepreConal, is the 2020 mascot for the football team at Notre Dame University in South Bend in Indiana.

Now going into his final year at the university, he spoke to ABC 57 as to what it is like working as the team’s official mascot.

“The leprechaun is such a prestigious position, so having that culture and that heritage and knowing I’m part of that is something pretty special," he said.

He has been the team’s leprechaun since 2018 and his job involves wearing a green suit and hat, cheer on the crowd at games and supposedly bring magical powers and good luck to the Notre Dame team.

Mr Fagan admitted that trying out for the position was daunting.

“It was tough. In a sense I was going into the unknown, coming to a different culture. Although we speak the same language, eat the same food - it's still a different culture. That was difficult to adjust to at the start. But like anything else you become accustomed to it and I couldn’t imagine being anywhere else in life,” he told the television station.

He began studying at the university in 2017.

“I was part of an academic program back home to help kids apply to America,” he explained.

“There's 150 people from across the UK that were applying so it’s pretty awesome to be part of that group and see kids all across the US. But I definitely picked the right college.”

However, his time at college was not all smooth sailing and his dad, who had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, passed away just three months into his time at college.

“Coming to America I knew it was going to happen at some point,” remembered Mr Fagan.

“It was a prolonged illness so I had that in the back of my mind. But at the same time it was what would he want me to do. I sort of see this as my legacy. Living my life through him.

“He’s constantly in the back of my mind. I know he would be proud of me doing what I am today. Probably wouldn’t expect me to be in this position yeah but definitely would be proud of me," he added.

He said that he reflects on the history of the famous Notre Dame team and its heritage.

"Sometimes I reflect upon and think about all the people who have been on this campus and walked on the same ground that I walked on. Every morning I wake up and see the Golden Dome out my window. It strikes me at times knowing that I’m in America and not Ireland.”

