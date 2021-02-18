‘It’s peace of mind’ – patients roll up for jab at vaccine drive-through

Chambers giving a vaccine to Bob McGarry in Kilkenny, completing prep work between jabs, and approaching a car to administer another dose of the vaccine. PHOTO: DYLAN VAUGHAN

Delighted over-85-year-olds rolled up in cars yesterday for the country’s first drive-through Covid-19 vaccination clinic.

Dr Frank Chambers of the Ayrfield Medical Centre in Kilkenny and his team were able to administer the vaccine while the patients remained in the car.

All the patients had to do was produce a bare arm for the short time to get the shot. One recipient was 98 years old. For some, it was their first outing in nearly a year, since the pandemic hit in March.

The relief and joy at finally getting a first dose of the jab was added to by the convenience – with spring sunshine brightening the mood.

Read More

“The car is an underestimated waiting room for a lot of people,” Dr Chambers said.

“There is great convenience for parents. We started this in September for the flu vaccine and noticed it improved uptake, particularly for the children’s vaccine.

“It is great for the 85 and older age group and a relative or neighbour can drive them here.”

Once the patients were vaccinated they were able to be driven to another area and stay in their cars while they were observed for 15 minutes by a nurse and doctor.

“We have over 1,300 patients over 70, including 74 over 85 years old,” Dr Chambers said.

“We will do it in two half days and complete it on Thursday.”

He said the drive-through clinic was also used for taking blood tests and doing respiratory assessment of Covid-19 patients.

”We have done it in the snow and at -2C with doctors wearing ski gear.”

The roll-out to the 85-year-olds and over ramped up yesterday after more GPs received supplies of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

There are 72,000 people in the 85 and older age group and they will get a second dose in 28 days.

The hope is to have all over-70s vaccinated by the middle of May.

Dorothy Lanigan (84) from Kilkenny city, who was one of the first to get the vaccine at Ayrfield Medical Centre, said the drive-through was a great system.

“I did not have to get out of the car and it moves fast,” she said.

A car park attendant was also on duty to steer all the cars to the right location.

“I have not been out much since Christmas but the vaccine will make a difference,” she said.

"I am looking forward now to going for a walk and doing grocery shopping.”

Dorothy, whose husband Mick is a former Fianna Fáil Senator, said she has been sticking to the rules and family have had to keep their distance.

She hopes that the vaccine will allow her to see her nine grandchildren.

“The vaccine is peace of mind and I would love to see more people get it, including school children and college students,” she added.

A small number could not attend yesterday but a reserve list meant that others in the next age cohort who were ready were vaccinated instead.

“It’s important to ensure there is fairness in administering it to the next oldest group,” said Dr Chambers.

Speaking at a public lecture organised by the Irish Gerontological Society on getting vaccine-ready, Trinity College Professor Luke O’ Neill said he expected that visits to nursing homes would be allowed soon in a controlled way after vaccination.

He told broadcaster Olivia O’Leary that with the roll-out of the vaccination we will be like “children blinking into the light over the next three months or so” and the relaxing of restrictions would be on a step-by-step basis.

HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said the early reports reveal Israel is showing a fall in hospitalisations and illness after vaccination.

“I would echo the word caution, there is much we don’t know. As to making a leap going back to the way life used to be, it will be a journey of steps and one to proceed with caution,” he said.

“This virus knows nothing else other than to jump between people.”

He said a list of people who are housebound is being drawn up in conjunction with GPs and work is being finalised with the national ambulance service to ensure nobody is left behind.

If somebody cannot be transported to a vaccination site the vaccine will be brought to them, he added.

The vaccinations of these people will be done in the same timeframe as other over-70s.

The latest figures for vaccinations nationally yesterday showed 180,192 first doses of Covid-19 vaccines had been administered up to last Sunday.

The number of second doses is 91,750. It brings the total doses given to 271,942.

On Sunday, 2,700 first doses were given to patients, plus 10 second doses.

The European Union yesterday it agreed to buy a further 300 million doses of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine and was injecting almost €250m into efforts to combat virus variants.

The news came only hours after Pfizer and BioNTech said they had signed a deal to deliver an additional 200 million vaccine doses to the bloc.

The contract with Moderna provided for an additional purchase of 150 million doses in 2021 and an option to purchase 150 million more doses in 2022.

Read More

Irish Independent