'It's out of our hands' - Popular Dublin pub The Bernard Shaw to close next month

The Bernard Shaw, formerly known as Bambrick’s, in Portobello, Dublin 2, is to cease operations at the end of October, its owners posted on social media today.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the end of our Bernard Shaw adventure,” they wrote on Twitter.

“At the end of October, 2019 we will close the Shaw, Eatyard, all organisational, art and performance spaces and everything else in the building and yards - for good.

“We’ve tried really hard over the last few months to renew the lease, stay on longer, or buy the place. A lot of things didn’t go our way over the last 12 months either, but it’s out of our hands now unfortunately.”

They did not elaborate on the reason for the closure. However, the pub and restaurant was refused planning permission by An Bord Pleanála earlier this year when the owners sought permission to operate its beer garden and outdoor dining area known as Eatyard.

I'm sorry to read this. What is most special and unique about Dublin are Dubliners themselves, and spaces like this where culture and community is fostered & grows. Without interesting places like these the city loses its heartbeat. @UnaMullally writes often on this and is right. https://t.co/aHy93XPQ4a — Hozier (@Hozier) September 9, 2019

Whilst Dublin City Council granted permission to use the outdoor areas, local residents appealed that decision, citing noise and public order complaints. They also cited the owners’ failure to abide by planning conditions to provide acoustic sound barriers.

The owners, however vowed that they will operate a new venture in the future.

“Dublin is changing, we can all see and feel it but we are going nowhere & we won’t go down without a fight. We’ll start something else, somewhere else, plans are afoot, and keep fighting the good fight,” according to a post on the pub’s website.

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who was part of this 13 year adventure. Our landlord, our neighbours & the council were by and large all brilliant and very helpful & supportive. The artists, makers, designers, bands, DJs, promoters, hustlers and lunatics who did their thing at the Shaw – we couldn’t have done it without you. We have had amazing, loyal customers, many who came, and left, and came back again over those 13 years as life got in the way while we were busy making plans and being busy fools.

Above all we want to thank our crew. Past and present we have had incredible people work with us. Everything we do is about people…. their ideas, trying things out, making a mess of it, trying again, getting it right, having fun, making memories, and when the party’s over, lets plan another party. But parties weren’t meant to last…

We’ll have more info, lineups, events, wakes, next steps out over the next few days & weeks…. until the end of October we’re open as normal, we’re ready for y’all and we’re gonna party like its….2019!”

