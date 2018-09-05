The Trump Baby blimp is set to come to Ireland to target the visit of the controversial American president in November.

It's official: the Trump Baby blimp will fly over Ireland during US President's visit

Organisers of the protest against Mr Trump's visit to London last July confirmed to activists yesterday that the six-metre high orange blimp will fly here when the former reality television star visits Dublin and Doonbeg, Co Clare, in November. The blimp depicts Mr Trump wearing a nappy with a smartphone attached to one of his hands.

The White House has confirmed Mr Trump's two-day visit, although an exact date has yet to be formalised. However, it's widely believed he will arrive in Dublin following the centenary of the World War I Armistice ceremony in Paris.

Meanwhile, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, who is organising a protest against Mr Trump's visit on November 10, said he would be meeting today to figure out a gameplan for the protest.

"I'd like to do a candle-lit vigil but we're looking at all options," he said of including the blimp in the protest. Mr Ryan has urged people to rally on College Green to protest against Mr Trump's policies and record in office.

'We want a less divisive, peaceful and more sustainable world," he tweeted.

Irish Independent