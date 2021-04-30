Hairdresser Sarah Lyons from Summerhill in Co Meath is excited to open up after months of lockdown. Photo: David Conachy

Hairdressers, barbers and garden centres are set to reopen on May 10.

Sarah Lyons, owner of Sarah Lyons Hair and Beauty Bar, said she is excited to get back to work.

“We’re all just so excited to get back into the swing of things, back into the reality of it,” she said.

“But it’s been so tough, obviously, paying all the bills and everything like that. But no, we’re absolutely buzzing.

“We’re just so looking forward to just opening up the doors to everybody and welcoming back the whole lot of the team and just the clients.”

Ms Lyons has been working as a hairdresser for 18 years, and she says that, thankfully, it will be that bit easier to prepare for reopening as they have previous experience working with Covid.

“We’re lucky this time around: it’s not our first rodeo, it’s our third one,” she said.

“So we have all of our Covid compliance. We’re making sure our team is trained in. We’re making sure our clients are fully aware of our procedures before they come in so it avoids any sort of confusion.”

She added that while of course clients who have pre-booked in will be looked after, she also wants to make sure to look after her more elderly clients.

“We do have a nice amount of women who would be in their 60s, 70s, 80s that we want to make sure to prioritise. A day during the week, so they feel more at ease, or even just morning and evenings to pinpoint when to bring them in.”

While things are looking up now, Level 5 lockdown was tough for Ms Lyons, and she did run into some difficulties.

“You’re trying to get yourself motivated again and then you have also the thing of some staff members don’t want to return, they want a whole change of career.

“Honestly, it’s been mentally tough more than anything because I’m a real go-getter, I’m real old-school, I hate being idle. I don’t like not having the routine.”

