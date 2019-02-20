An Irish winner has scooped the largest ever EuroMillions jackpot with an astounding €175m win.

It's not only Dolores... - who are the past Irish EuroMillions winners and how have they spent their windfall?

While the identity of the Ireland's newest millionaire is yet to be disclosed, they will become the 14th Irish person to scoop the EuroMillions prize since the launch in 2004.

But who were they - and have they spent the money yet?

The first and previous biggest winner was Dolores McNamara from Limerick in 2005. Her whopping €115 million prize instantly put her on the list of the top 100 richest people in Ireland. Since the win, Dolores spent €3.5 million on Lough Derg Hall in Clare along with houses for her six children.

A lucky couple won a €15 million jackpot in July 2008, followed by a family syndicate who took home €29.4 million in June 2009. Both groups remained anonymous.

A ticket sold in Beaumont split the prize with a winner from Belgium in June 2013, with each ticket winning almost €94 million. The winner stayed anonymous but said in a statement that they were excited about the new opportunities open to them. They instantly became one of Ireland’s 100 richest people.

The Euromillions winner Dolores McNamara who collected her cheque for over 115 million at the National Lottery Headquarters in Dublin.

An Irish man from the Southeast split a €25.6 million jackpot in September 2013 – by accident. The anonymous winner admitted after his win that he had marked the number 32 by mistake and said “I wouldn’t mind making a few more of those mistakes”.

A family who wished to stay anonymous picked up €15 million in April 2014 in Castlebar. They had been playing for a number of years and said the result was “overwhelming”. Taoiseach Enda Kenny called into Staunton’s Costcutter on Main Street to say congratulations to the shop that sold the ticket.

A syndicate from Dublin took home €86.7 million with a ticket sold in Ballybrack in September 2014. The shop owner told media at the time that he knew the winners, but he never gave up their identities.

A group of friends split the jackpot and picked up €66 million in January 2016 from a ticket sold in the Fairgreen Shopping Centre in Carlow.

Also in 2016, a syndicate of 22 Dublin Bus drivers won a €23.8 million jackpot in July. They arrived in a double decker to collect their cheques and said they would all be back in work the next day despite picking up a cool million each. Craig Shearer, one of the lucky winners, said winning the lotto after beating leukemia was like winning twice.

"This is like a second win for me. I was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia two years ago. And I want to thank Dr Michael Fay in the Mater Hospital in the haematology ward and his team, without whom I would not be here today doing this.”

In 2017, there were two Irish EuroMillions winners. Asyndicate from the West of Ireland won a €29 million EuroMillions jackpot. The ticket was sold in Garryduff XL Store on Pound Road, Castlebar in Co. Mayo. Also in December 2017, a small family syndicate from Dublin won €38.9 million on a ticket purchased in The Village Shop in Malahide Shopping Centre.

Last year, there was just one winning Irish ticket which was bought by 32 colleagues from Stakelums Hardware store in Thurles Co. Tipperary. They shared a €17 million EuroMillions jackpot with a ticket they purchased at Eason’s Store in Thurles Shopping Centre in Co. Tipperary.

Earlier this year, in January, Frances and Patrick Connolly, from the village of Moira in Co Down, won €130 million from a ticket they bought on New Year’s Day.

