'It's not on' - Varadkar warns low up-take of flu vaccine among health workers 'has to change'

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has warned that the low up-take of the flu vaccine among health workers saying it's "not on" and "has to change".

It comes amid fears that there could be a second wave of coronavirus outbreaks during the winter flu season.

Mr Varadkar said that such a scenario would be "very difficult" and the government is stepping up the annual flu vaccine programme as a result including expanding free vaccination for children.

He also said efforts are being made to get health workers to be vaccinated.

He told 2FM: "People who work in healthcare are amazing people"

But he added: "Less than half of them got the flu vaccine last year. That’s not on. That has to change."

Personal protective equipment (PPE) is also being stockpiled for the possibility of a second wave of Covid-19.

Mr Varadkar said this is so: "We won’t be scrambling around the place looking for it in a hurry".

He said of the coronavirus crisis: "We haven’t seen anything like this in recent memory so from day one we’ve been trying to work out what can we learn from this so that if we have another pandemic, maybe a different virus, or if we have a second wave that we’re better prepared."

He said the current outbreak is "not over yet" and the government want Ireland to get to a situation like in South Korea that sees the number of new cases at zero or close to zero with a system in place to identify spikes in the disease and "jump on those outbreaks very quickly".

Mr Varadkar added: "We don’t want to have to lock down the country all over again.

"There may be re-occurrence in some places but we want to be able to deal with them in that place rather than having to close down the whole country again."

He said the message to the public is to keep practicing social distancing of about two metres, washing hands, avoiding unnecessary journeys and using face coverings on public transport.

He said people should sneeze into their elbows and stay at home and self-isolate if they're sick.









Online Editors