DR PATRICK Aylmer was a kind, funny and intelligent man, and when he was around “there was a lighter air”, says his daughter Grainne.

He passed away on St Stephens Day 2020 in the care of Gowran Abbey Nursing Home, Co Kilkenny.

Known affectionately as Pat, he was born in Castledermot, Co Kildare, and later opened up his medical practice in Carlow town. It was in Carlow that he and wife Veronica raised their five children: Niamh, Ciaran, Grainne, Nessa, and Patrick.

Pat met the love of his life at the age of 24 while he was a medical student in Dublin. Grainne says his professional life “wouldn’t have been possible but for the great woman by his side – they were simply the best of friends”.

They lived in the same nursing home together until Veronica sadly passed away in 2019.

The devoted father was a big horse racing fan and also loved music, poetry and golf.

He was an avid reader and was particularly fond of Samuel Beckett and James Joyce.

Pat contracted Covid-19 in the Christmas period of 2020 at the nursing home where he lived.

Grainne visited her father on St Stephens Day. Due to the restrictions in place, they had to communicate with each other through a window

"We didn’t know it was going to happen. We said 'we love you dad and we will see you tomorrow' and then we went home.

“They rang and said he had just passed away an hour later. It was very quick, so at least he wasn’t in any pain.

“It’s just strange because it’s not natural that you’re not there and you don’t get to say goodbye.”

Dr Aylmer is survived by his five children.