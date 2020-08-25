'It's not Halloween, it's back to school' - students told to avoid 'scary' face masks

Students are being warned not to wear 'scary' face masks to school as reopening is underway this morning with one million children to return to class amid Covid-19 within the next week.

Children will return to 4,000 primary and second level schools within the coming days.

Nick Killian, from Ratoath College board of management, has advised that flowery or standard blue masks are preferable.

Mr Killian told Newstalk: “The principal is saying wear the standard blue mask, the flowery type but he doesn't want students coming along in cowboy masks or scary masks.

“They become a fashion statement, it’s not halloween, it's back to school.

“All the students will have to wear them on a daily basis, there are lots of masks out there.

“The principal will be happy with them but the most important thing is getting a student used to wearing a mask all day long.”

Normalise return to school

Schools are prioritising first and sixth years and classrooms have been majorly reconfigured to allow for social distancing.

However, two trade unions representing school staff, FORSA and the ASTI, have raised concerns that not enough has been done for teachers and staff with underlying health conditions.

Dr Mary Favier, President of the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP), told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland parents should talk through any anxiety children may be feeling going back to school.

Dr Favier also suggested parents sing songs while going through the hand washing routine with young children, to encourage the practice while in school.

Dr Favier said: “Talk through anxiety... Explain to children what is going to happen, how school will be different, talk to each other, to other parents.”

She added that parents needed to listen to “good and reliable advice” from official sources and to not engage in rumours.

Dr Favier also reminded parents of the public health advice to keep children and teenagers off school, if they have new coughs and any symptoms representing possible respiratory issues.

But she repeated that children with runny noses should go to class.

“If they have a temperature over 38C, they should consult a GP and stay at home,” Dr Favier said.

“We will continue to have covid tests in young people. It’s important we try not to miss cases.

“Teenagers will wear masks, they will be self distancing better but for parents of younger children, encourage hand washing and role play by singing songs with them. Normalise, ask them to talk about their school experience.”

Dr Favier said a great deal of effort had been put into preparing guidance and this was also available to parents who speak different languages. In total information is available for 30 languages, including on YouTube.

And guidelines have also been issued for those in direct provision.

Online Editors