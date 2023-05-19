‘It’s not every day you get a note from a Beatle’ – Glen Hansard on letter from Paul McCartney

Glen Hansard has shared a letter he received from Paul McCartney following a tribute performance in Carnegie Hall in New York.

The Dublin singer and former Frames frontman was one of many singers to take part in a tribute to the Beatles star, The Music of Paul McCartney.

He was joined by Lake Street Dive, Lyle Lovett, Graham Nash and Natalie Merchant at the event in March.

Taking to social media today, Mr Hansard shared his delight along with a picture of the letter and said it was “just mighty” to receive it.

“Holy Moly. The postman just delivered a note from @paulmccartney. Wowzers,” he said.

“My brother and I, along with Breandán Begley performed at a tribute to Paul held in @carnegiehall in March.

“It was a wonderful night. Great to reconnect with some dear friends. We sang We Can Work it Out. It was a magic night.

“We raised a glass to John, Paul, George and Ringo at Jimmy’s Corner afterward, it fills the heart with gratitude to share moments like this with family and friends.

“And then to receive this. Just mighty. It’s not every day you get a note from a Beatle.”

The English singer-songwriter and musician (80) said he was “honoured” that Hansard took part.

The letter read: “Dear Glen, I was very happy to hear about the concert at Carnegie Hall and disappointed that I could not be there.

“It was a fantastic honour for me to have such an event at such a venue with everyone singing my songs. So, thanks for playing your part in it.

“The feedback I have had from it has been amazing and I wanted you to know I was honoured you took part. Thanks again. Love, Paul.”