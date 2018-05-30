Ireland sweltered on the hottest day of the year as fire crews battled gorse fires – just don’t call it a heatwave.

'It's not a heatwave' - Showers on the way but temperatures to remain in low 20s

The mercury spiked at 26.3C at Shannon Airport and 26.1C at Met Éireann’s weather stations in Newport, Co Mayo, and reached 25.8 degrees at Shannon Airport.

Normal temperatures for the end of May are in the high teens, and the good news is that they will remain above average for some time. Today is set to be warm and mostly dry with top temperatures of 22-25C.

Seven year old Lottie Lenihan from Yorkshire brings her fourteen month old cousin, Ronan Dries for a paddle along Burrow beach in Sutton. Picture Credit:Frank Mc Grath 29/5/18 A gentleman walks on his hands along Burrow beach in Sutton. Picture Credit:Frank Mc Grath 29/5/18 Four year old Ave Marie Devlin from Airfield, Darndale pictured with a kite on Dollymount strand . Picture Credit:Frank Mc Grath 29/5/18 29/5/18 Local teenagers enjoying the good weather by diving into the Grand Canal Dock in Dublin. Picture:Arthur Carron Soaking up th sun at Howth Pier during the sunny weather was from left, Chelsie Crowe and her sister Dana Crowe along with Lauren Mills all from Coolock. Pic Steve Humphreys 29th May 2018 Jesse Rickard from Howth takes his nine month old grandson Finn for a stroll in the sun along Burrow beach in Sutton. Picture Credit:Frank Mc Grath 29/5/18 Joy of life, joy of summer! Emmie Sue McGrath (6) was on a high along with the temperatures as she cooled down with an ice cream in Cavan on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: Lorraine Teevan Catching some rays and hopefully some fish too! Twins Adrian & Arrabella Van Den Berg (5) enjoy the beautiful sunshine at Annagh Lake, Cavan on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: Lorraine Teevan Exercising body and mind! Dedicated Leaving Cert students Nicole McDonald, Cait McGovern and Shauna Delaney combine studying and sunshine at Con Smith Park, Cavan as they prepare for their exams which start next Wednesday. Photo: Lorraine Teevan Its a Scorcher at the mercury rises to 26 degrees in the west those people lucky enough not to be at work or school flock to the beaches top cool off. PIc shows Mum Trish Ward with her daughtres (left) Lisa & Emily (right) from Dublin cooling off at oldhead beach in Mayo Pic Paul Mealey Its a Scorcher at the mercury rises to 26 degrees in the west those people lucky enough not to be at work or school flock to the beaches top cool off. PIc shows All at sea as people make the most of the weather sailing & jet skiing Mayo Pic Paul Mealey Darcie Slattery, 4, right and her sister Taylor Lee, 7 from Rialto enjoy the sunshine in the phoenix park. Picture credit; Damien Eagers 29/5/2018 Abigail Bukauskaite, 14 months, from finglas an ice-cream in the phoenix park. Picture credit; Damien Eagers 29/5/2018

But as forecaster Pat Clarke pointed out, it wasn’t wall to wall sunshine everywhere. “It varied a lot, it was just 16C in Malin Head, that was because of the wind blowing in from the sea,” he said.

And while the sun-starved Irish public are often keen to label any spell of good weather a ‘heatwave’, for meteorologists that just doesn’t pass muster. A heatwave is officially five consecutive days when temperatures are five degrees above normal.

Sadly, while yesterday reached that all important five-degree threshold, it’s not going to continue for the coming days. “For it to be a heatwave, we would need five days of temperatures reaching 25C every day, so no, it’s not a heatwave,” said Mr Clarke.

Tomorrow, Friday and Saturday look like they will be very showery with temperatures in the low 20s.

However, early signs are there will be good temperatures warm and sunny spells over the coming bank holiday weekend.

Meanwhile, fire crews in Co Clare spent much of yesterday battling a major gorse blaze. The alarm was raised shortly before 10am and, at its height, the fire involved at least 60 acres of land in an area known as the Hand, between Miltown Malbay and Ennis. Adrian Kelly, chief fire officer based in Ennis, told the Irish Independent that an orange fire warning issued by the Department of Agriculture last week is still in place.

“The conditions have been very dry over the last few days and the temperatures are very high. The undergrowth is tinder dry. “Our advice is not to carry out any burning, controlled or uncontrolled, during this hot weather,” he added.

Motorists are also being urged not to leave their pets alone in cars during the hot spell as, even with a window left open, temperatures can still reach dangerous levels. The fine weather has also sparked a run on barbecues and ice-cream. Damien Dwyer, commercial director with Woodie’s, said sales of gas barbecues had doubled in the hot weather and shops were gearing up for their busiest weekend of the year for plant-buying.

Online Editors