‘It’s no secret I took journalists to rock concerts and bought them pizzas’ says former RTÉ commercial director

RTE Executives and Board members depart Leinster House yesterday (28/06/2023) after the media committee sitting. L-r; Richard Collins (Chief Financial Officer), Robert Shortt (Board Staff Representative), Adrian Lynch (Director of Audience, Channels and Marketing), Siun Ni Raghallaigh ( Chairperson of the Board), Rory Coveney ( Director of Strategy), Anne O'Leary (Chair of Audit and Risk Committee) and Geraldine O'Leary (Director of Commercial). Picture; Gerry Mooney

Former RTÉ Group Commercial Director Willie O’Reilly said the broadcaster is facing an “appalling vista” following a damaging two days in front of Oireachtas committees.

The Public Accounts Committee (Pac) heard yesterday that RTÉ used its controversial barter account on outlays such as travel and hotels to take clients to the Rugby World Cup (€111,000), 10-year IRFU tickets (€138,000) and travel to the 2019 Champions League final (€26,000). The expenditure was described by RTÉ chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh as “outrageous”.

Mr O’Reilly was commercial director from 2012 to 2017, and said he “acted commercially" during his time in the role.

“I approved many things all in the nature of the business. That is the business we're in. I was asked to be commercial. I acted commercially at all times. RTÉ needed €180m every year from the commercial department. Our budget each month was in excess of €12m. We did everything in our efforts to meet those targets, they were tough,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

"So, did we do entertainment? Absolutely, yes. Just like I did in Today FM, I even took journalists out to rock concerts and bought them pizzas. It's not a secret, so yes."

Mr O’Reilly confirmed that the barter account was in place during his tenure, but he said it was "a relatively small amount", tens of thousands of euro each year, and it was never used to top up staff payments.

"It's an entirely legitimate part of the financial arrangements, of the commercial arrangements, in a company and as long as you're VAT compliant, the Revenue Commissioner is OK about it,” he said.

As a result of the ongoing controversy, RTÉ will now “become more dependent on commercial revenue”, Mr O’Reilly said.

During his time at RTÉ, Mr O’Reilly said if the commercial targets were not met the director general would say, “Willie, you understand the importance of what you’re saying? It means I’m going to have to cut a drama series next year”.

“I think it's going to be really difficult for an incoming director general [Kevin Bakhurst], because he's going to find problems with the commercial people who are saying their budgets are declining, he’s going to have problems with the licence fee collection because people won't be paying their licence. All of which will mean an impact on RTÉ programming. It’s really an appalling vista,” he said.

Mr O’Reilly said he understood the “heat in the room” at the PAC, but he also argued that the politicians in the room and others in power are to blame for the funding concerns at RTÉ because they “won’t grapple with that thorny question as to how we fund it [RTÉ] for the future, how do we give it security”.

Meanwhile, defending the practice of paying high fees to certain presenters, Mr O’Reilly said the issue is not with the presenter leaving, the “problem” is the broadcaster could lose out on “€2.5m of advertising revenue” as a result.

“There are big and serious business decisions around top talent. It isn’t just you can go over to UCD and hire a couple of third years and put them on television. These are people with many years of experience, who are very good at what they do. That has to be appreciated,” he added.

Speaking on the same programme, Sinn Féin TD Imelda Munster TD said, who sits on both the Media Committee and PAC, said both hearings heard evidence of “Celtic Tiger type splurging” at the state broadcaster.

“After nine hours of committee hearings, the only thing they revealed were the levels of disregard which senior individuals within RTÉ spend taxpayers’ money… Plenty of perks and top ups for some of the very top and then cuts for everybody else within the organisation,” Ms Munster said.

“The reputation of RTÉ is in tatters because of a few and the public are not going to accept that,” she added.

“The damage has been done, unfortunately, and even after the nine hours of committee hearings, just the evasiveness and not forthcoming, having given a commitment to answer questions honestly and truthfully, it was shocking. absolutely shocking.”