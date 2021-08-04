‘It’s nice to know everyone back in New Zealand is safe’ – Leinster’s James Lowe

Leinster and Ireland rugby player James Lowe announced as Brand Ambassador for Gourmet Burger Kitchen restaurants, as he officially reopens the South Anne Street branch in Dublin city which has been closed for the past 16 months. (Pics: Alan Rowlette)

Leinster Rugby’s southern hemisphere star James Lowe has said his other half is now “pestering him for a ring” after they scrummaged through lockdown together.

His fellow New Zealander, Arnica Palmer, joined him over here to lend her support when he first signed for Leinster in 2017 after forsaking his original dream of playing for the All Blacks.

Winger Lowe (29), who signed another three-year contract with Leinster in June 2020, said that while they both miss their native country, they have settled into Irish life.

“I’m over here with my girlfriend four years now and we both really enjoy Ireland, the people and the countryside which we have been able to experience a bit more this summer.

Read More

"And yes, we do miss home and with the whole Covid situation, it’s nice to know that New Zealand is actually safe in terms of our family and everyone back home. They haven’t had to experience what we’ve had to go through over here. We miss home but we definitely enjoy life over this side of the world,” he said.

“She’s a Kiwi too, she took the plunge and moved over with me and unfortunately I don’t think she can leave now. She wants to change her last name (to mine) but I’m still staying strong. She sends me rings and things on Instagram. I’m under pressure from my girlfriend.”

He said that it can be very tough for international players like him and CJ Stander, who quit Munster for his native South Africa last month.

“Being over here is cool and dandy and you get to live a fairly nice lifestyle but you miss wedding anniversaries, you miss birthdays, you miss nephews and nieces growing up. There’s heaps of little things going on behind the scenes that people don’t really take into account. It is tough but we are enjoying life over here at the moment,” he said.

“If the restrictions lifted tomorrow and I was allowed to fly home, I would be on a plane home. I would love to go home and visit my family but I don’t think that’s going to happen anytime soon.”

With Leinster starting a new season next month, he is also hopeful that he will be called up by Andy Farrell ahead of the autumn internationals returning at the end of October.

“It’s still a little while away but all things going well, I'll be fit and healthy and put my hand up for selection,” he said.

“You just need to put your best foot forward and hope for the bets. But it’s a long way away, I'm still getting flogged in pre-season training. We'll cross that path when needs be.”

He was speaking as the new brand ambassador for Gourmet Burger Kitchen, which reopens its doors today after being closed for 16 months. He helped do the honours at the South Anne Street branch in Dublin as it welcomed in customers again.