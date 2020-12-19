A FURTHER 527 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed to the Department of Health this evening.

There has now been a total of 78,776 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Five more people have died in connection with the virus, bringing the death toll to 2,154.

As of 2pm today 207 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 28 are in ICU. There has been 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said the figures continue to give health chiefs "strong reason for persistent, ongoing concern".

"As we head into a week with uniquely risky inter-household and inter-generational mixing, please remember to act responsibly. Start this weekend. It is never too late to cut down your contacts, cancel plans, or avoid a crowd," he said.

“Bear in mind that you may well be the link in a chain of transmission that ends with a vulnerable loved one catching this dangerous disease. Stop that chain of transmission now – limit your movements today.”

Of the cases confirmed today, 271 are men and 255 are women.

191 of the cases are in Dublin, 54 in Cork, 44 in Donegal, 32 in Wexford, 27 in Kilkenny, and the remaining 179 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

Holohan's warning comes as the UK government announced stricter restrictions over the Christmas period.

The British Prime Minister announced that from Sunday areas in the South East currently in Tier 3 will be moved into a new Tier 4 – effectively returning to the lockdown rules of November.

