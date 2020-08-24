It's never too late to change statement on a cold case, says ex-detective

If you have ever provided an alibi for anyone in a serious crime such as murder, and are afraid that changing your statement now would get you in trouble with the gardaí, do not fear.

That is the most important message that cold-case investigators want the public to know.

Even if your statement was given decades ago, you may have given it under duress, out of fear of the person you were protecting, or in the belief that protecting them was the right thing to do.

But relationships change, and as time goes by people who may have once been afraid of another person may no longer hold that same fear. It is never too late to bring the truth to light.

Cold-case gardaí say the work is both exciting and challenging. The exciting part, they say, is getting a result - not only bringing a killer to justice but also bringing some element of peace to the victim's family.

The challenging part is investigating whether advances in forensic science can finally bring a piece to a criminal jigsaw that opens new lines of inquiry, or hoping a witness might provide new information.

Retired Detective Sergeant Alan Bailey was a cold-case investigator for 13 years. He and his team brought killer John Crerar to justice in 2002, almost 23 years after he raped and murdered Kildare woman Phyllis Murphy (23).

He was a suspect early on, but there was no proof at the time that he did it.

"But the fact that there was good police work done at the time and biological samples had been taken, combined with advances in DNA analysis, meant that we were able to prove it was him years later," said Mr Bailey.

"When looking at cold cases, we would examine what potential there is in stored exhibits and look again at the witnesses. We would assess how far an investigation went at the time, and examine where it might have stumbled.

"Keeping exhibits is vital, and that is why it is so important to keep the school bag of missing Rathfarnham teenager Philip Cairns, because you never know what advances in science might come.

"But a very important thing for people to know is that if they gave a statement in the past and now fear they would get in trouble if they change it, the gardaí will give them a listening ear.

"They may not have been acting of their own free will at the time."

