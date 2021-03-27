Twin girls Réidín and Aoibhín were born to delighted parents Niamh O'Sullivan and Geraldine Rea

Two women in Co Cork have become the first same-sex couple in Ireland to be legally recognised as co-parents to their children.

It comes after legislation was enacted in May 2020 to allow for same-sex couples to be listed as parents on birth certificates, which previously only allowed for a mother and father.

Twins Réidín and Aoibhín were born to Niamh O’Sullivan and Geraldine Rea, on February 4 this year, following donor sperm treatment at Waterstone Clinic.

The couple had attended the clinic over a two-year period and Ms Rea became pregnant with the twins in the summer of 2020.

“We had been due to have the frozen embryo transfer in March 2020, but the week of the scheduled procedure the Government lockdown came into place,” she said.

“We were rescheduled and thanks to good timing and the hard work of the team at the clinic, the transfer took place two days after restrictions were lifted for fertility clinics, and we finally became pregnant.”

The legal position on naming same-sex couples on birth certificates had come to the fore on a number of occasions since the 2015 referendum and legalisation of same-sex marriage.

Prior to the Family Relationships Act 2015, enacted five years later, only the mother could be named on a birth cert in the case of donor-assisted birth and there were protests for the Government to change this.

Couples had been left in limbo because one parent was not legally recognised, but the birth of Niamh and Geraldine’s children marks a historic change.

“It is monumental for us and a historic step towards LGBT+ equality, as many children with same-sex female parents can finally vindicate their right to have their family recognised,” said Ms O’Sullivan.

“We were delighted when the legislation was enacted in May last year at a time when we were dreaming of becoming parents,” said Ms O’Sullivan.

“Little did we know then that fate would lead us to being the first to benefit from this new law.”

Speaking to the Irish Independent in 2019, another couple, Ranae Von Meding and her wife Audrey Rooney, described some of the problems caused by the legal anomaly at the time.

Ranae carried their two daughters until birth.

“My wife has no legal connection to our children. You would have as much legal connection to our children as she does,” she said.

“She is not allowed sign any legal consent forms, school forms, for vaccinations, for bank accounts or anything financial, there are ramifications for inheritance and wills, all of that.

“There is no legislation there for us. Someone has knowingly looked at the situation and said ‘these families are worthy of recognition but everybody else isn’t’.

“We’re going to be knowingly discriminated against further.”

Speaking when the act was enacted, then health minister Simon Harris said: “I know this has been a long road for many families, but I am so pleased we have reached this point.

“We have a lot more work to do in this area, I know but today is a significant milestone and an important day.

“I know it means the world to many parents across the country.”

