'It's lovely to see how my father touched so many lives' - Gay Byrne's daughter thanks public for 'incredible' support

He was laid to rest at St Fintan's Cemetery in Sutton at a burial attended by friends and family on Friday.

In an interview with the 'Clare Champion', Crona said it was difficult to put into words the support the family have received since he died last Monday.

"Gay was such a mainstay for so many homes in Ireland for so many years, it is lovely to hear the stories people are posting on social media," she said.

"Some beautiful stories are being shared. It is lovely to see how Gay touched so many lives. People didn't know all the work Dad did behind the scenes."

Commenting on the extensive charity work her father did, Crona recalled how people used to request assistance from 'The Gay Byrne Show' fund.

She also told how, after riding the Harley Davidson motorbike he received as a gift from U2 for a few years, Gay raffled it at a charity event and managed to raise €82,000 for Our Lady's Children's Hospital, Crumlin.

Crona has been running the Owl and Pussycat daycare and after-school service near Ballina GAA club in Co Tipperary for the past 15 years. Catering for about 90 children, the service employs 17 local people.

Crona confirmed she called the childcare facility after the owl in 'The Late Late Show'.

She recalled Gay used to visit regularly, particularly when he was working in Lyric FM, and brought his granddaughter Kate to Ogonnelloe National School on her first day.

She explained Gay couldn't stay for long periods because he was still busy working on the 'Meaning of Life', and his show with his wife, Kathleen, which toured the country.

The Dubliner came to be based in Ballina when, around 16 years ago, she bought a property beside her uncle's home. Having moved to Ballina, five months later Crona went on a dinner date and met Limerick man Philip Carney. The couple were married a year later in Spiddal, Co Galway.

About 14 years ago, they moved to an area outside Killaloe, Co Clare, before daughter Kate was born, and they also have a son, Harry (10).

She loves living in the twin communities of Ballina and Killaloe. "There is a wonderful community on both sides of the river," she said. "We have met some wonderful people over the years."

Irish Independent