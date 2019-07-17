The grieving parents of a young Dublin man who drowned in Switzerland last month have told of their heartache after their son's body was discovered the day after his 27th birthday.

'It's like some horrible dream' - parents 'need answers' after model son drowns in Swiss lake

Lucky Ogbomor, from Tyrrelstown, moved to Zurich in January in the hope of advancing his career as a fitness model.

He had secured a contract with 1st Option modelling agency in 2014 and was a popular YouTube personality.

However, just as he was beginning to get settled into his new home, tragedy struck when he got into difficulty swimming in Lake Zurich.

His body was recovered a number of days later.

Speaking to Independent.ie, Lucky's grief-stricken parents said they became concerned when they tried to contact him on his birthday.

Several days later, after receiving no response, two gardai arrived at their home to break the news.

"I just couldn't believe it. Nothing seemed real in that moment," said Lucky's father, Barry.

Lucky Ogbomor

"It was like some horrible dream that I couldn't wake up from.

"The gardai told us that our son had drowned in a swimming accident, but we had so many questions that they could not answer.

"We've been in floods of tears ever since and can't move on until we find out what exactly happened."

When Lucky's body was returned to Ireland last week, it was sent to Dublin City Mortuary where an autopsy will be carried out at his parents' request.

Mr Ogbomor added that the family are still waiting for a reply from Swiss police to explain the circumstances of their son's death.

"We tried to contact them, but they couldn't tell us what they knew without an English interpreter.

"They said they would call us back once they found one, but we haven't heard anything since.

"It's very frustrating, because we want to know if there were witnesses who saw him getting into difficulty.

"We don't even know if he was on his own or with friends beforehand.

"He was found in his swimming trunks, but he must have left a bag behind containing his clothes, mobile and wallet."

Mr Ogbomor, who is originally from Nigeria, is appealing for the Irish Government to help the family to gather information about Lucky from the authorities in Zurich.

Since the tragedy, a GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the family with funeral and burial costs.

"We would really appreciate any help at all," said Lucky's mother, Judith.

"We're going through so much pain at the moment and are finding it so hard to come to terms with what happened.

"We were so fortunate to have Lucky for a son. He was always so helpful, well-mannered and never argumentative.

"Everyone loved him, and his friends have been very supportive, trying to raise funds for his funeral. I can't thank them enough."

The creator of the GoFundMe page described Lucky as a man who enjoyed making other people happy.

"We are here as a group of Lucky's friends, and I'm sure everyone has a great story they could tell about him and the times he made us all smile," the organiser said.

"He was a man who enjoyed making other people happy and found happiness in others.

"This GoFundMe is set up to help Lucky's family with the numerous costs associated with a sudden death.

"Your donation and support will be much appreciated by his family."

Tributes have poured in for the popular Dubliner since his death.

One friend wrote: "RIP Lucky. My childhood memories with you will never be forgotten. You're a soldier and I will always remember you bro."

Another woman wrote: "Thank you for always smiling and being such a positive person when I passed by you during the school days."

Anyone wishing to donate toward Lucky's funeral costs should click here

Herald