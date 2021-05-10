That joy-filled moment where she opened the doors of her Shankill salon this morning couldn’t have come any sooner for hair stylist Ceira Lambert.

After having “the most stressful week ever” as she tried to organise her client list in an orderly fashion, opening up again after nearly five months was a huge relief.

She had been in her south county Dublin salon until 1.30am on Sunday night before going back in at 8am today to get everything sorted before welcoming back in the first raft of customers.

Ms Lambert is now booked up until early June but was careful not do overdo it in the face of such pent-up demand. She said back-to-work anxiety was prevalent among some of her team.

“We booked everything in nicely, we haven’t overdone it. It’s not fair on the staff coming back to too much pressure,” she said.

“Everyone's happy but I've a lot of staff saying, ‘I don’t know why but I'm really anxious coming back to work’. A lot of them couldn’t sleep last night. They have been off for so long so they’re going from doing absolutely nothing to going full-blown with very little notice.

“Mentally, for someone to go from nothing to full work-mode, it’s tough on them. It's a lot as it’s going from one extreme to another.”

She said that she found it “really frustrating” that hair salons were only given 10 days notice, whereas in countries like the UK, they had a full month to prepare.

Colour appointments and removal of hair extensions are the most in-demand services, but she is also wondering if they have lost clients to the black market, which burgeoned during lockdown.

“So many people were getting their hair done and having a hairdresser to their house. We'll know more in a couple of weeks. I'm fairly positive that we’ll be completely fine and we’ll stay busy,” she said.

“I’ve also taken on lots of new clients, which I think is people wanting to stay local and not travel. So if we have lost any clients to the black market, we have gained some new ones too.”

For Shankill native Avril Farrell, who has been visiting Ms Lambert’s salon since 2013, today couldn’t come quick enough.

Avril Farrell with stylist Anne Marie Lynch in Ceira Lambert's hair salon in Shankill, Co Dublin. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Avril Farrell with stylist Anne Marie Lynch in Ceira Lambert's hair salon in Shankill, Co Dublin. Photo: Gerry Mooney

"I was on the phone straight away as soon as I saw the restrictions were lifting. I wouldn’t go anywhere else," she said.

Having not been in since last December, she was in getting her colour and hair extensions done and said there was a "lovely buzz" in the salon.

"It's just great to get out of the house too and it's lovely coming in here, seeing everyone again and having a catch-up. It feels like you’re seeing your pals again and the atmosphere is really lovely,” she said.

There were similar scenes all over the country as hairdressers dusted off their scissors and welcomed in a deluge of clients all desperate to feel ‘normal’ again.

The Irish Hairdressing Federation, which represents 3,000 salons in Ireland and 25,000 industry workers, has been lobbying the Government for months to allow them to reopen in May.