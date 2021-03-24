‘It’s like looking for a needle in a haystack’ - Anne Nolan is still hopeful of finding long lost half-sibling

Anne Nolan (70) has said her family has still not given up hope of finding a half-sibling that their dad Thomas fathered back in Ireland during the 1950s.

Members of the Nolan Sisters, who moved from Dublin’s Raheny to Blackpool in 1962, got several leads on their lost relative who was born here but may have moved to another country.

The family discovered they had a half-sister when their mother Maureen told them of their father’s affair after his death in 1998 and the person that he fathered would be around 68 now.

“I was told that they had gone to America, another sister was told England and we also heard they could be still in Ireland.

"We had a DNA test done and it didn’t bring up any results so we’re still following it through but it’s not looking hopeful because we don’t know the names,” she said.

“We don't know the mother’s name, we don’t know the child’s name. We don’t know anything about them really so it’s like looking for a needle in a haystack but hopefully something will come through.”

Anne joked that for their half-sister, discovering that they have seven siblings from a famous family, will be either be a “fantastic delight for them or a horrendous shock.”

She said that they still have a “massive family” living in Ireland and paid a memorable visit to their old Dublin home on Raheny’s Maryville Road before the pandemic started.

“It was fabulous. Myself and my sister Denise were there a year before, Maureen was touring at the time. We stayed in a beautiful apartment overlooking the River Liffey.

"We were there for two weeks and went back to our old house in Raheny. I actually went into the house where we used to live. The woman saw us outside and went, ‘Would you like to see it?’ And she brought us in and we saw our old neighbours that we kept in touch with.

“I’ve got great memories of being there, we had a fantastic early childhood in Raheny, it was brilliant.”

Anne along with her sister Linda (62) both battled cancer last year, having heard the bad news within days of each other.

Linda’s incurable cancer is in her liver, her third recurrence following breast cancer in 2006 as well as secondary cancer on her pelvis in 2017.

Anne was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer, having fought it 20 years previously. They lost their sister Bernie (52) to the disease in 2013 but Anne is now cancer-free after responding well to treatment which began in June 2020.

Daffodil Day, supported by Boots, is on Friday, 26 March. Anyone with concerns or questions about cancer can contact the support line on freephone: (1800) 200-700

As ambassadors for the Irish Cancer Society’s Daffodil Day this Friday March 26, they are urging members of the public to support the annual fundraiser by donating online or buying a pin from Boots Ireland.

“You never realise how much you need these organisations until you have something like cancer and you realise just how important they are,” she said.

