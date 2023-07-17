‘It’s like he’s there playing with us’ – Aslan to release first song after death of Christy Dignam

Aslan are still finding their feet after the death of Christy Dignam bandmate Billy McGuinness has said.

The band will release their cover of The Fields of Athenry – their final song recorded with Christy – on Thursday in honour of the late singer who passed away in June.

"It’s like he’s there playing the songs with us,” he told Declan Meehan on East Coast FM this morning.

“After 40 years together… on a personal level, I thought Christy was invincible. He had been sick for 12-13 years and all throughout that illness he was still performing with Aslan.”

He added that the anniversary of their final gig as band is approaching in August.

"When we finished that gig, even though we were told that he was sick again, I just expected him to recover again. As he always did. You know, he always did.

"But unfortunately, that was to be our final gig. So, it’s been a tough year on everyone – on the family, on the band, on the fans, on everyone.

"Christy was such an iconic legend in the Irish music industry and he’s sadly missed by us and by everyone.”

Band members Joe Jewell, Alan Downey and Billy McGuinness wanted to pay tribute to Christy and thank the fans, he continued.

"The last thing we recorded was the ballad the Fields of Athenry… and Aslan had never recorded a ballad."

McGuinness said Aslan will continue as a band after the death of Dignam, playing together for the first time recently after two years.

"They’re great songs. It was like therapy, just playing the music. I expected Christy to walk through the rehearsal room doors,” he told East Coast FM.

"Christy had a habit of being late for rehearsals so we were in there and I was saying I was expecting the phone to go and Christy to say ‘look, I have a puncture’, da da da da da. He always had a great excuse for being late."

He said it was “surreal” and “very emotional” for the frontman to not be there.

"It’s kind of like therapy for us because when we’re playing the music it’s like he’s there, in spirit. I know that sounds weird but it was just like therapy for us.”

McGuinness said the band are still “finding our feet” after the loss of his friend.

He said Dignam’s performance on the Fields of Athenry is one of the best he has heard, adding: “I don’t know if I’m just saying that because he has passed, but I think it’s a fantastic version.”

The trio recently shared a message to Twitter, informing fans of their return to playing music together.

"As you can see, we started back playing together because we want to play our music, basically. And we’ll just play our music and see what happens,” they said.

"Very emotional day today,” added McGuinness. “We haven’t been together in over a year and just setting up the gear and just playing the songs. It’s also very emotional as in Christy’s not here… which is kind of emotional as well in it’s own way.

Downey said: "We just came out here today I suppose it’s a way of expressing our grief in some way as well and the grief that we’re feeling.”

He added there is “some consolation” to what the group are feeling because of how much they have been missing music.

"It’s just great to play. We don’t know where we’re going, we don’t know what we’re doing but we’re here to start and see what happens,” Mr McGuinness said.

“Thanks a million for your support over the year, it’s been a really tough year on everyone. Thanks again and watch this space.”