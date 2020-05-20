'It's like Christmas' - McDonald's reopens six drive-thrus in Dublin

The fast food giant McDonald's is scaling back its head office operations in Ireland, with the business set to be managed from the UK. Photo: PA

MCDONALD'S have opened up six drive-thru restaurants in Dublin today and customers across the city took to their cars to treat themselves pandemic style.

For most, a trip to McDonald’s was something we took for granted pre Covid-19 but in the days of the “new normal,” a jaunt to get a Big Mac has been impossible for eight weeks.

But today, at 11am six drive-thru restaurants opened up in Dublin, on Malahide Road, Nutgrove, Kylemore Road, East Wall, Artane and Tallaght.

And even before opening time, cars had steadily waited in the carpark of the Malahide Road, Coolock, drive-thru area.

At 11am on the dot, a staff member wearing a surgical mask removed a barrier to open up the drive-thru and a steady line of dozens of cars drove into the two-lane service area.

The company is adhering to strict social distancing and safety measures to keep customers and staff free from risk during the pandemic.

Being served by someone in a surgical mask and protective gloves, might have seemed an off putting scenario pre-pandemic but the staff at Malahide Road made this experience completely neutral to the point it’s barely noticed.

I entered the queue at 11.07am and had my bag of fast food by 11.17am. Queuing was simple and the service was quick and glitch free.

Yellow signs dotted round the drive-thru lanes remind customers the company is operating a social distancing service and a limited menu but staff were patient to list which options were available. These included the usual favourites of burgers, fries and fizzy drinks.

Families and workers queued without a problem and were served rapidly at Malahide Road but the company is expecting high demand as the day progresses.

Customers are served, as usual at a window hatch. A card reader is lowered out of the window on an extended plastic arm and wire to allow maximum distance from the staff member to customer.

Perspex screens at the hatches allow the staff extra protection and maximum spends of €30 a vehicle have been put in place with customers encouraged to pay by contactless methods.

I was a little disappointed that a chicken wrap or a chocolate milkshake wasn’t available at the drive-thru in Coolock today but this is as a result of the limited menu in place.

The first customer to bag himself a McDonald's today in Coolock was electrician Darren Mulligan, 33.

"I've been dying for a McDonald's, so I made sure to get here early," Mr Mulligan said.

"It's like Christmas to get one. My girlfriend is going to be so jealous.

"I got chicken nuggets and I can't wait to tuck into them. It's just a small thing but this is how we are living now, so any little treat helps.

"I wasn't put off by the PPE because this is the new normal now isn't it.

"If we can try to enjoy the smaller things as much as we can it's going to get us through this, 'til things improve." The drive-thru lanes will be open up until 11pm tonight and the company has warned customers they are expecting "high demand" and "things may take a little longer" than expected.

The company is working with local authorities and the gardai.

McDonald's said it would be monitoring how the service operates but it would make a call on if the lanes should close if there was any disruption at busier sites.

Social distancing measures inside the restaurants have created "safer working environments" for staff, the company said.

Floor markings help keep workers apart while staff are asked if they are fit and able to work.

Contactless thermometers will be used to take employee temperatures as they arrive for each shift.

And despite the surgical masks and all the protective measures being taken, the staff at Malahide Road seemed delighted to be back in work today and customer service was top notch. And customers were visibly happy just to have this treat to brighten their day.

