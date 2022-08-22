‘It’s like a TD who is a parent discussing children’s allowance’ – Fianna Fáil junior minister defends Robert Troy over his calls for more RAS funding

A Fianna Fail junior minister has launched a staunch defence of Robert Troy by insisting that a landlord minister speaking in the Dáil about a State rent support is no different to TD who is a parent discussing Child Benefit.

Limerick county TD Niall Collins said his party colleague has no more questions to answer about his business dealings which have resulted in Mr Troy making seven changes to the Dáil register of members’ interests.

The Irish Independent today revealed Mr Troy used Dáil speaking time to call for more funding for the Rental Accommodation Scheme (RAS) under which he has two contracts with Westmeath County Council.

He also used Dáil parliamentary questions to seek information about the number of people using the scheme in his constituency.

“Robert Troy was a landlord before he entered the Dáil Eireann and he is still a landlord. He has declared on his annual declarations that he is a landlord. It's not a secret and it's not new news to anybody that he is a landlord,” Mr Collins told RTÉ Radio 1’s Today with Claire Byrne.

“To say that because somebody is a landlord that they can't have a view in relation to national schemes, which landlords operate or are party to operating, to say that he can't have a view in relation to that I don't think is a reasonable argument.

“You could extend that and make the argument that any member of Dáil Eireann and who is in receipt of children's allowance, for example, shouldn't be entitled to speak in relation to children’s allowance,” he added.

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Micheál Martin revealed he told Mr Troy to publish all his business dealing so as to be as transparent as possible.

“I think he has given a comprehensive statement in relation to the issues, and I think he has clarified and apologised for what transpired,” Mr Martin said.

The Fianna Fáil leader said Mr Troy is a “very effective minister of State and good at his job”.

However, Sinn Féin chief whip Pádraig Mac Lochlainn said Mr Collins should make a “full, public statement on the matter”. “It is very worrying that he is continuing to drip feed information as further claims emerge,” he added

Mr Mac Lochlainn said Mr Troy must answer questions about one of his properties not being registered with the Residential Tenancies Board.

“Were all of his rental properties registered with the Residential Tenancies Board for the full period that they have been rented out, as required by law?” he said.

“In order for there to be public confidence in Minister Troy, he must urgently clarify these matters. There can be no more drip-feeding of information or daily revelations, we need to see full transparency and accountability now. He must make a full, public statement on these unanswered questions without delay,” he added.