'It's like a fashion mullet' - RTÉ's Tony Connolly smart-casual work-wear creates stir online

RTÉ's Europe Editor Tony Connolly swapped his suit trousers for shorts yesterday amid the scorching Belgian heat and was seen reporting from Brussels yesterday wearing a smart shirt and jacket and navy shorts with sandals.

To the viewer tuning into the news in Ireland, in the piece to camera live shot, he appeared to be dressed smartly, as the camera captured Mr Connolly from the waist up.

An outlooker took a photo of the reporter and tweeted a photo with the caption: "top half is 'a to-camera from outside the Berlaymont'; bottom half is 'its 28° in Brussels at 7pm'."

Europe Editor for RTÉ News and Current Affairs, Tony Connelly. Photo: Mark Condren

Europe Editor for RTÉ News and Current Affairs, Tony Connelly. Photo: Mark Condren

"Guilty.." replied Mr Connolly.

From earlier this evening: top half is âa to-camera from outside the Berlaymontâ; bottom half is âits 28Â° in Brussels at 7pmâ. pic.twitter.com/dVx3nQa0kE — Anthony Zacharzewski (@anthonyzach) September 16, 2020

However, his outfit was met with joy online.

"At least he has no socks on with the sandals," wrote one user.

"It's like a fashion mullet. Business up top, party on the bottom," wrote another.

Online Editors