Residents living in a quiet residential neighbourhood in Dundalk are mourning the loss of a local woman who tragically died when she was struck by a bin lorry near her home.

'It's just utter shock' - neighbours mourning loss of local woman struck by lorry

She was named locally as Anne Carroll, who was fatally injured following the collision near her home in the Mourne Vale housing estate in the town shortly before 7pm on Tuesday. The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

Fr Cormac McNamara, parish priest at the Church of the Holy Family in the town, said he had only just officiated at the funeral of Ms Carroll’s husband Oliver in January.

Her sudden death has left the local area in shock, he said.

"It’s a great sense of loss to the community," he told Independent.ie.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with her and her family."

Local Dundalk town councillor Ruairí Ó Murchú, who lives just around the corner from the scene of the accident, said the incident was the talk of the area.

"It’s just utter shock," he said.

Ms Carroll is survived by her son Eamonn, daughter Maria and grandchildren Dillon and Ruby as well as extended family.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be finalised. Gardaí are investigating the incident.

Online Editors